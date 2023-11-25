Israel Urges Spain and Belgium to Cease Support for Terrorist Activities

In a recent turn of events, the Israeli government has expressed deep concern and condemnation for what it perceives as “support for terrorism” from Spain and Belgium. The foreign ministry of Israel has summoned the ambassadors of both countries after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo made statements that Israel considers to be in support of terrorist organizations.

Describing the statements made by Sánchez and De Croo as “false” and affirming their support for terrorism, Israel’s foreign minister, Eli Cohen, has initiated a reprimanding conversation with the ambassadors. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also strongly criticized the comments, claiming that they fail to hold Hamas fully accountable for their actions, including the use of innocent Palestinians as human shields.

Israel’s foreign ministry argues that it is acting within the framework of international law and is actively combating a terrorist organization they perceive to be more dangerous than the Islamic State. Israel has accused Hamas of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Netanyahu further emphasized Israel’s firm stance, stating that the fight against Hamas will continue until the complete elimination of their governance in the Gaza Strip, even after a four-day truce that allowed the exchange of hostages between the two parties.

On the other side, Prime Minister Sánchez called on Israel to abide by international law and fulfill its obligations. He expressed his hope that the temporary ceasefire would create an opportunity to pave the way for a lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Additionally, Sánchez announced Spain’s intention to unilaterally recognize the State of Palestine if the international community, including the European Union, does not take action to do so.

In similar vein, Prime Minister De Croo, echoing Sánchez’s sentiments, urged Hamas to release all hostages and emphasized the need for political leaders to make difficult decisions, even if they go against their own interests.

FAQ:

What statements led to the summoning of the ambassadors? The ambassadors were summoned due to statements made by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in Egypt that Israel considers “support for terrorism”. What actions did Israel take in response? Israel’s foreign ministry summoned the ambassadors of Spain and Belgium for a reprimanding conversation to convey their condemnation of the statements. What is the Israeli government’s view on Hamas? The Israeli government perceives Hamas as a “murderous terrorist organization” responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity. What is Spain’s position on the conflict? Spain supports the recognition of the State of Palestine and called on Israel to abide by international law and fulfill its obligations. What did Prime Minister De Croo emphasize? Prime Minister De Croo stressed the importance of political leaders making difficult decisions, even if they go against their own interests.

It is essential to note that while efforts have been made to provide a fresh perspective on the subject matter, the core facts remain intact.