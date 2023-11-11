Israel Rejects Hamas’ Claim of Hostage Release as ‘Deception’

In a recent development, Israel has categorically dismissed Hamas’ claim that they had intended to release two more hostages on humanitarian grounds but Israel refused to accept them, accusing the militant group of spreading propaganda. The spokesperson for Hamas’ armed wing, Abu Ubaida, stated that they had informed Qatar about their plans to release the additional hostages on Friday, coinciding with the release of American captives Judith Tai Ranaan and her daughter Natalie. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office swiftly dismissed the claim, labeling it as “false propaganda” and reiterating their commitment to bring back all kidnapped and missing individuals.

Rather than relying on quotes, it is important to highlight that Israel has refuted Hamas’ assertion, emphasizing that they view it as an attempt to manipulate the narrative. The Israeli government’s position is firm in denouncing the claim as nothing more than deception.

It is worth noting that the recent release of Judith Tai Ranaan and her daughter Natalie was a result of the mediation efforts by Qatar. The Gulf nation played a crucial role in facilitating their freedom. While no immediate comment was made by Qatar in response to Hamas’ claim, it is evident that their involvement in the negotiations was instrumental in securing the release of the American hostages.

