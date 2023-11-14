Israeli Ambassador Demands UN Chief’s Resignation Following Gaza Crisis

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, has called for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to step down, citing his alleged sympathy towards Hamas terrorism during the Gaza crisis. Erdan accused Guterres of expressing an understanding for the “terrorism and murder” carried out by Hamas in their October 7 attacks on Israel.

Guterres had previously addressed the United Nations Security Council, calling for an immediate cease-fire and condemning the clear violations of international humanitarian law witnessed in Gaza. While acknowledging the decades-long occupation faced by Palestinians, he emphasized that the Hamas attacks did not happen in isolation.

Hamas, designated as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States, Germany, and the European Union, has been engaged in violent conflict with Israel for years.

Ambassador Erdan expressed his displeasure with Guterres’ remarks on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In his post, he argued that the UN Secretary-General was unfit to lead the organization due to his compassion for atrocities committed against the citizens of Israel and the Jewish people. Erdan explicitly called for Guterres’ immediate resignation, emphasizing the futility of engaging with individuals displaying such sentiments.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen also condemned Guterres’ comments, passionately recounting the gruesome details of civilians, including young children, who lost their lives in the October 7 attack. Cohen questioned the UN chief’s understanding of the world and announced the cancellation of a scheduled meeting with Guterres, asserting that the Hamas threat should be eradicated from existence.

The Gaza crisis unfolded on October 7 when Hamas militants launched a violent assault on southern Israel, targeting civilian areas and even a music festival. Israeli figures indicate that at least 1,400 people were killed in the attack, with over 220 individuals taken hostage. In retaliation, Israeli bombardments across the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of over 5,700 Palestinians, predominantly civilians according to estimates provided by the Hamas-run health ministry.

As tensions persist between Israel and Hamas, the demands for accountability and varying perspectives on the crisis continue to shape the narrative surrounding the ongoing conflict.

FAQ

1. What is the Gaza crisis?

The Gaza crisis refers to the ongoing violent conflict between Israel and Hamas, a designated terrorist organization that controls the Gaza Strip. It involves frequent hostilities, attacks, and counterattacks between the two parties, leading to significant casualties and humanitarian concerns.

2. Why did the Israeli ambassador call for the UN chief’s resignation?

The Israeli ambassador, Gilad Erdan, demanded the resignation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres due to his perceived sympathy towards Hamas terrorism during the Gaza crisis. Erdan accused Guterres of expressing understanding for Hamas’ actions, which he believed made him unfit to lead the United Nations.

3. How has the international community reacted to the Gaza crisis?

The international community has displayed a range of perspectives and responses to the Gaza crisis. Israel considers Hamas a terrorist organization and has received support from countries such as the United States. However, other nations and organizations, including some European nations, advocate for a peaceful resolution and emphasize the importance of international humanitarian law.

4. What is the death toll in the Gaza crisis?

According to Israeli figures, at least 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7. In retaliation, Israeli bombardments across the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of over 5,700 Palestinians, most of them civilians according to estimates provided by the Hamas-run health ministry. The exact figures may vary depending on different sources and ongoing developments.

5. What is the status of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has a complex history and remains unresolved. It involves disputes over land, security, settlements, and self-determination, among other issues. Efforts to reach a peaceful resolution have been made through negotiations, but progress has been challenging due to deep-rooted grievances and differing perspectives on the core issues.