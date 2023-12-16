Israeli Forces Remove Refugee Tents at Kamal Adwan Hospital

Israeli forces carried out an operation at Kamal Adwan Hospital in North Gaza, resulting in the removal of refugee tents and the displacement of dozens of Palestinians. The operation took place amidst ongoing conflicts between Israel and Gaza, as reported by local journalists.

The incident, captured in a video uploaded by Al-Jazeera videographer and reporter Anas al-Sharif, shows the deliberate bulldozing of the courtyard where the tents were set up. The footage reveals the destruction caused by the Israeli forces, with piles of rubble concealing the bodies of those affected.

The emotional account by al-Sharif describes the atrocious act committed by Israeli forces and showcases the devastating aftermath. Among the disturbing scenes captured in the video is the dismembered limb of an injured refugee who was tragically run over by an Israeli bulldozer.

While the video does not provide an exact count of casualties, witnesses report that numerous individuals seeking refuge in the yard were buried under the rubble. The extent of the destruction at Kamal Adwan remains unknown, as al-Sharif was only able to document a fraction of the devastation.

The video also captures a distressing scene where a kitten is seen feeding on the remains of the victims. Al-Sharif acknowledges the difficulty in sharing such graphic content but believes it is crucial for the world to be aware of the atrocities perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people.

Please note that the authenticity of the video and its contents has not been independently verified by The New Arab at this time.

It is noteworthy that Israel has consistently targeted hospitals as part of its strategy in the conflict with Gaza. These attacks not only render medical facilities dysfunctional but also prevent Gazans from seeking shelter and safety. Israel alleges that Hamas uses hospitals as command centers, although no credible evidence has been presented to support these claims.

What is Kamal Adwan Hospital?

Kamal Adwan Hospital is a medical facility located in North Gaza, which has repeatedly come under attack during the conflict between Israel and Gaza. It has served as a refuge for displaced Palestinians seeking safety during times of intense violence.

What happened at Kamal Adwan Hospital?

Israeli forces bulldozed parts of Kamal Adwan Hospital’s courtyard, which contained numerous refugee tents. This resulted in the displacement of many Palestinians, with some being buried under the rubble. The exact number of casualties remains unknown.

Why did Israeli forces target Kamal Adwan Hospital?

Israel has been targeting hospitals as part of its military operations in Gaza, claiming that they are being used by Hamas as “command centers.” However, these allegations have been made without presenting concrete evidence.

Is there any independent verification of the events?

At present, The New Arab has not independently verified the authenticity and accuracy of the video footage showcasing the incident at Kamal Adwan Hospital.