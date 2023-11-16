Israel Unleashes Devastating Retaliation Against Hamas

In a dramatic turn of events, Israel has launched a relentless bombing campaign in Gaza for a third consecutive night, exacting revenge for the deadly assault by Hamas on the country. The Israeli Defense Forces unleashed airstrikes on some 200 targets in the Hamas-controlled territory, signaling the beginning of a devastating blow against the militant group.

The scale and brutality of Hamas’ assault on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of at least 900 people and left thousands more wounded, has left the Israeli people in shock. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with unwavering support from the United States, emphasized that Hamas started the war and vowed to finish it. Israel is determined to deprive Hamas of its capacity to plan and carry out further attacks.

While the exact number is unclear, dozens of hostages, including 11 U.S. nationals, were held captive by Hamas during the assault. The Biden administration has condemned Iran’s support for Hamas but has not found evidence of the country’s involvement in planning or orchestrating the attack on Israel.

Israel’s response has been relentless airstrikes, resulting in a high death toll, including many children. The country maintains that it only targets militants who use civilian infrastructure as cover. However, the blockade of Gaza has been tightened, denying essential goods and services to the civilian population. The United Nations has raised concerns about Israel’s strict blockade, warning that it may violate international humanitarian law.

As the country mourns its losses and searches for missing loved ones, Israel is preparing to enter a new phase in its war against Hamas. The conflict shows no signs of easing, and both sides remain resolute in their determination to achieve their objectives.

