New Israeli Offensive Destroys Underground Hub in Gaza

In a recent military operation, Israel has destroyed an extensive underground network in Gaza City that it claims was a hub for terrorist activities. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the underground city, located beneath Palestine Square, served as a central location for Hamas’s military and political leaders to plot attacks. The IDF released aerial footage showing a series of explosions demolishing the underground infrastructure.

The complex was described as a “center of power” for Hamas, with tunnels connecting hiding places and offices used by senior Hamas leaders. The IDF stated that the network was embedded in a busy neighborhood, surrounded by shops, residential buildings, and even a school for deaf children.

Although the IDF did not provide an exact number, it claimed that around 600 Hamas members were killed in the operation. The underground infrastructure was reportedly used by prominent Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, to plan the Oct 7 attack.

Israel’s objective is to secure the release of 129 Israelis held captive in Gaza. While no new agreement with Hamas on a hostage release has been reached, Israel has shown willingness to offer a two-week ceasefire instead of the previously suggested one week, according to public broadcaster Kan.

In a tragic development, it was revealed that Gadi Haggai, a 73-year-old Israeli-US resident, was not kidnapped by Hamas as initially believed. Instead, he was killed on Oct 7, and his body was taken to Gaza. The fate of others who went missing on that day remains unknown.

These recent developments shed light on the complexity and uncertainty surrounding the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The need for a permanent ceasefire has been emphasized by influential figures like former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, who stated that continued fighting may jeopardize international support for Israel’s right to exist.

Amidst the Israeli offensive, the situation in Gaza continues to worsen. The military has urged residents of certain areas to evacuate, but aid agencies have warned that nowhere in the strip is safe. Reports of civilian casualties, whether from Israeli airstrikes or targeted drone strikes, highlight the devastating toll the conflict is taking on innocent lives.

The conflict has also spilled over to Israel’s northern border, with Hezbollah launching rockets from southern Lebanon. The IDF has responded by shooting down a drone that originated from Lebanon. Calls have been made for both sides to adhere to a UN resolution from the 2006 Lebanon war in order to de-escalate tensions.

As the situation in Gaza remains dire, it is essential to stay informed and seek a comprehensive understanding of the conflict.