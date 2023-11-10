Israel Accuses Media Outlets of Collaboration with Hamas

Israel has accused four international media outlets, including the New York Times, CNN, the Associated Press, and Reuters, of collaborating with Hamas militants during the attack on October 7 in Gaza. The Israeli government claims that the photojournalists working for these organizations had advanced knowledge of the attack, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,400 people.

In response, the news services vehemently denied the accusations and emphasized that they had no prior knowledge of the impending assault. The New York Times described the charges as “outrageous” and argued that they endangered journalists in both Israel and Gaza.

Israel’s Communications Minister, Shlomo Karhi, alleged that certain individuals within the media organizations had a troubling connection with the perpetrators of the attack. The government’s press office director, Nitzan Chen, sent letters to the bureau chiefs of these organizations in Israel, seeking clarifications about the behavior of the four photographers during the assault.

The accusations against the photojournalists include claims that they were present at Israel’s border alongside Hamas terrorists, documenting the murder of Israeli civilians, lynching of soldiers, and kidnappings to Gaza. The Israeli government based its allegations on a report by Honest Reporting, a pro-Israel non-governmental organization, which questioned whether the photographers had prior knowledge of the attack.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went even further, accusing the journalists of being “accomplices in crimes against humanity.” Israeli centrist leader Benny Gantz also criticized the photojournalists, stating that they were no different from terrorists and should be treated as such.

Reuters, AP, and The New York Times denied having any advance knowledge of the October 7 attacks. Reuters specifically refuted the claim that they had an embedded photojournalist with Hamas, explaining that they received photos from Gaza-based freelance photographers who were present at the border after the attacks were already underway. AP stated that none of their staff were at the border during the attacks, and The New York Times described the accusations as untrue and outrageous.

While the allegations and denials continue, it remains to be seen how the situation will develop and whether further investigations or actions will take place in response to these claims of collaboration between media outlets and militant groups.