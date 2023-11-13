Israel’s Push Against Hamas Continues Near Gaza’s Largest Hospital: New Developments and Implications

Israeli ground forces are engaged in intense battles with Hamas fighters in close proximity to Gaza City’s largest hospital. The ongoing assault aims to dismantle the extensive underground tunnel system that Israel accuses Hamas of using as a command post. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emphasized that this assault is crucial for securing the release of the nearly 240 people held hostage by the terrorist group.

Due to the fighting, the Al-Shifa Hospital is facing a critical fuel shortage, leading to the tragic deaths of three premature babies and four other patients. Additionally, 36 infants are now at risk of losing their lives due to the lack of power. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry has blamed Israel for these dire circumstances, accusing them of refusing to provide fuel to the hospital.

Prime Minister Netanyahu clarified that Israel had indeed offered fuel to the hospital, but their offer was turned down. He further highlighted that Israel’s strategy of using military force to pressure Hamas into releasing the hostages has proven effective. Netanyahu believes that the ongoing ground operation has significantly altered the dynamics of the negotiations, increasing the likelihood of a deal.

The situation remains uncertain, with conflicting reports emerging regarding the potential hostage negotiation. However, the Biden administration has confirmed that discussions regarding a possible deal are underway.

In the midst of this precarious situation, both the Israeli Defense Forces and Hamas continue to engage in combat. Consequently, a humanitarian crisis is unfolding at the Shifa hospital, and both sides are pointing fingers at each other for the plight of Palestinian civilians caught in the crossfire.

Israel has acknowledged the sensitivity surrounding hospitals and is taking precautions to minimize harm. They have announced plans to evacuate infants, create safe routes for patients and refugees to escape from Shifa, Rantisi, and Nasser hospitals. Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated that while minimizing casualties is a priority, Hamas cannot be granted immunity, as they prevent civilians from leaving the warzone at times forcefully.

Despite these efforts, Gaza officials claim that airstrikes persist near the hospitals, with recent bombings resulting in the death of three individuals, including a doctor. Health Ministry Undersecretary Munir al-Boursh has accused Israeli snipers of firing upon any movement within the hospital complex, hindering their attempts to provide aid to the wounded.

Director of hospitals in Gaza, Muhammed Zaqout, expressed concern as officials struggle to update the death toll amidst the ongoing Israeli assault. The situation has left many wounded individuals trapped beneath rubble, as ambulances are unable to reach them.

It is important to note that these recent developments have emerged in the context of an extensive war. The Gaza Health Ministry estimates that more than 11,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and minors, have lost their lives since the conflict began. In response to Hamas’ deadly rampage on October 7th, which claimed the lives of 1,200 people in Israel, the Israeli government has remained resolute in its military operations.

As the situation remains fluid, it is crucial to monitor the developments and their implications on the ongoing conflict in the region.

