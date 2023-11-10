Israel Faces Escalating Conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has entered its second day, with Israeli soldiers engaging in street battles with Hamas fighters in southern Israel. Israel has also launched retaliation strikes that have resulted in the leveling of buildings in Gaza. Additionally, there has been a brief exchange of strikes between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group, raising concerns of a broader conflict.

The surprise attack from Gaza, which saw Hamas militants breaking through Israel’s security barrier and causing destruction in nearby communities, has resulted in a staggering death toll in Israel. It is a scale of violence that hasn’t been seen in the country for decades. Meanwhile, Gaza has also suffered significant casualties.

One of the major consequences of this conflict has been the taking of captives by Hamas. They have captured women, children, and the elderly, whom they intend to trade for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has stated that the U.S. is working to confirm reports of Americans being killed or missing in the conflict.

The high death toll and the capture of civilians, along with the slow response to the attack, have highlighted a major intelligence failure on the part of Israel. This has challenged the perception that Israel has complete control and surveillance over the territory it occupies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that the country is at war and has vowed to exact a heavy price from its enemies. The country’s Security Cabinet has officially declared a state of war, authorizing significant military actions. It remains to be seen what specific military steps will be taken as a result of this declaration. However, Israel has a history of carrying out major military campaigns without an official war declaration.

The key question now is whether Israel will initiate a ground assault into Gaza. Such a move has previously led to an increase in casualties. Netanyahu has stated that Hamas will face an unprecedented price, but he also acknowledges that this war will be a difficult and prolonged one.

The violence on both sides of the conflict has inflicted a devastating toll on civilians. Numerous casualties have been reported, with hundreds of people losing their lives and thousands being wounded. The Israeli military has claimed to have killed hundreds of militants and captured many more.

The situation has also extended beyond the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In neighboring Egypt, a policeman shot and killed two Israeli tourists and an Egyptian at a tourist site in Alexandria. Anti-Israel sentiment runs high in Egypt, particularly during periods of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

The conflict has also raised the threat of involvement from Lebanon’s Hezbollah, an enemy of Israel supported by Iran. Hezbollah has a significant arsenal of rockets at its disposal. On Sunday, Hezbollah fired rockets and shells at Israeli positions along the border, to which Israel responded with armed drones. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries reported on the Lebanese side.

Although the situation appears calm at the northern border, fighting is still ongoing in the south, and hostage situations remain a concern. Israeli troops are moving into communities near the Gaza border, aiming to evacuate civilians and eliminate militants. The objective is to ensure the removal of every terrorist from Israeli territory.

