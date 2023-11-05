Asian Airlines Suspend Flights to and from Israel Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Amidst the continued escalation of violence between Israeli forces and Hamas, a number of Asian airlines have made the difficult decision to suspend flights to and from Israel. These suspensions, while disruptive to travel plans, reflect the primary concern of ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers and crew.

The renowned Korean Air, the only South Korean airline that operates direct flights between Incheon and Tel Aviv, has canceled its Monday flight. However, the airline has made arrangements to operate a return flight from Tel Aviv to Incheon, prioritizing the repatriation of individuals. This decision allows Korean nationals in Israel, comprising approximately 570 residents and 360 tourists, the opportunity to return home if desired. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties among Korean nationals at this time.

Another major carrier affected by the ongoing conflict is Air India, which has temporarily suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 14. The airline cites passenger and crew safety as its primary concern, highlighting the need to mitigate any potential risks associated with traveling to the region during this volatile period.

In a similar vein, Cathay Pacific, a prominent Hong Kong carrier, has canceled its Tuesday flight to and from Tel Aviv. The airline remains vigilant and closely monitors the situation, emphasizing its commitment to maintaining the safety and well-being of its passengers.

These flight disruptions and cancellations are not exclusive to Asian airlines. Carriers worldwide, including United Airlines, American Airlines, and Delta Air Lines, have also faced similar challenges, reiterating the global impact of the ongoing conflict in the region.

While the suspension of flights to and from Israel may inconvenience travelers, it underscores the priority placed on the safety and security of all involved. As airlines continue to navigate through these challenging circumstances, their commitment to passenger welfare remains unwavering.