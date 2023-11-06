El Al Airlines Goes Above and Beyond to Bring Israelis Home

El Al Airlines has been going to great lengths to ensure the safe return of Israelis stuck abroad and reserve soldiers who need to report for duty. In a remarkable display of dedication and determination, the airline has been adding extra seats to its planes to accommodate as many passengers as possible.

Passengers who agreed to this arrangement were seated in various unconventional places, including flight attendants’ seats and even extra seats in the cockpit. Despite the typical capacity of Boeing 787 planes being around 270 passengers, these planes have been departing with approximately 30 additional passengers on board. Similarly, Boeing 737 planes, which officially accommodate 175 passengers, have been flying with an additional ten people.

This innovative approach to addressing the high demand for flights back to Israel has been made possible through the approval of the Civil Aviation Authority and the consent of the passengers. By making use of all available space on the aircraft, El Al has been able to minimize waiting times and ensure that as many people as possible can return home swiftly.

What sets this operation apart is its resemblance to a significant event in El Al’s history – Operation Solomon in 1991. During this operation, El Al transported thousands of Ethiopian Jews to Israel, with one flight carrying over 1,000 passengers. Similarly, in the current situation, passengers have resorted to any available space, including sleeping on the floor of the planes, highlighting the urgency and determination to return home.

El Al’s commitment to bringing Israelis home extends beyond accommodating additional passengers. Recently, the airline faced turmoil due to the refusal of its owners to operate flights on Shabbat, even during the war. However, in an extraordinary move, El Al carried out four non-commercial and non-profit flights over the weekend to transport reserve soldiers and security forces personnel stranded abroad. These flights were made possible through donations and provided free transportation to the passengers.

With the increased demand for flights to Israel and the suspension of flights by most foreign airlines, El Al has stepped up its efforts. Since October 7, the airline has added 108 additional flights, with destinations including Larnaca, Athens, New York, and Bangkok.

El Al Airlines’ unwavering commitment to its passengers and the nation is truly commendable. By going above and beyond to bring Israelis home, the airline sets an inspiring example of dedication and resilience in the face of challenging circumstances.