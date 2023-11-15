Israel in Crisis: Experts Call for Urgent Economic Reforms

A group of renowned economists has drafted an open letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, urging them to initiate a significant transformation in Israel’s national priorities. In light of the country’s critical economic crisis, the economists argue for a substantial reallocation of budgets to address the aftermath of the ongoing conflict, provide assistance to affected individuals, and rebuild the nation’s economy.

Citing the magnitude of the situation, the letter emphasizes the urgent need for change. The economists estimate that the ongoing conflict will result in an expenditure of tens of billions of shekels, if not more. This level of financial impact demands a comprehensive overhaul of the State’s budget, as mere cosmetic changes will fall short of addressing the extent of the crisis.

While the letter does not provide direct quotes, its message remains clear: Israel must prioritize the allocation of resources towards repairing the damage caused by the war, supporting the victims, and revitalizing the economy. The economists’ plea reinforces the idea that the current economic situation necessitates immediate action.

