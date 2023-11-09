Israel Fires on Syrian Structures, Violating 1974 Accord

Israel’s military has acknowledged launching tank fire on two structures in the Golan Heights, a region disputed between Israel and Syria. This action constitutes a violation of the 1974 disengagement accord between the two countries. The Israeli army claims that the strike took place after its soldiers identified the structures in the security zone. Israel holds the Syrian regime responsible for any activities within its territory that violate Israeli sovereignty.

The strike targeted an area on the Syrian side of the demarcation line, separating the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syrian-controlled territory. The announcement of the strike followed reports of two individuals on a motorcycle being killed near the Syrian town of Beit Jinn. Although Israel’s military did not comment on the reported strike, Palestinian sources accused Israel of deliberately targeting the two men, believed to be militants.

While the situation remains tense between Israel and Syria, it is important to understand the context of the Golan Heights. Originally Syrian territory, it was occupied by Israel during the Six Day War in 1967 and officially annexed in 1981, a move not recognized internationally except by the Trump administration. Syria has consistently demanded the return of the territory.

Attempts at negotiations between Israel and Syria have occurred in the past, with talks held in 2000 collapsing without an agreement. The area has been relatively quiet since a 1974 armistice between the two countries. The United Nations continues to patrol a buffer zone between the Israel-occupied Golan Heights and the Syrian side. While the Golan is home to over 40,000 people, more than half identify as Syrian and reject Israeli citizenship. Additionally, approximately 20,000 Israeli settlers reside in the region.

Over the past decade, Israel has conducted airstrikes in Syria, mainly targeting suspected Iranian-sponsored weapons transfers and personnel deployments. These actions have often resulted in casualties among Syrian military personnel and foreign fighters. The ongoing tension in the region underscores the complexities and challenges faced by both Israel and Syria as they navigate their territorial disputes.