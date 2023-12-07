United States and Israel at Odds over Postwar Gaza: A Look at Conflicting Visions

Amidst the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, there is a growing divide between the United States and Israel over the future of Gaza. While the US has provided strong support to Israel in its fight against the Hamas militant group, the two allies have contrasting visions for what should happen once the war comes to an end.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that Israel intends to maintain a security presence in Gaza indefinitely. Israeli officials propose the creation of a buffer zone to keep Palestinians away from the Israeli border and exclude the Palestinian Authority, which was removed from Gaza by Hamas in 2007 but still governs parts of the West Bank.

In stark contrast, the United States has expressed a different vision. Senior US officials have made it clear that they will not allow Israel to reoccupy Gaza or further reduce its territory. They advocate for the return of the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority and the resumption of peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

These conflicting visions have set the stage for challenging discussions between the two allies. Both countries share the goal of destroying Hamas, but concerns have arisen over the humanitarian crisis and the mounting death toll of civilians in Gaza. The US has emphasized the need to protect Gaza’s civilians, urging Israel to avoid driving them into the arms of the enemy.

The biggest differences between the US and Israel lie in their long-term plans for Gaza. Netanyahu has hinted at an extended Israeli military presence and the demilitarization of Gaza after Hamas is destroyed. He opposes the idea of foreign peacekeepers and rejects a return of the Palestinian Authority. Israel has informally shared its plans for a buffer zone with neighboring countries, but details remain unclear.

The US, on the other hand, advocates for a role for the Palestinian Authority in postwar Gaza and a two-state solution. They have ruled out a long-term reoccupation of Gaza or redrawing of its borders. Any proposed buffer zone within Gaza would be seen as a violation of these principles.

While tensions between the US and Israel are evident, both sides currently prioritize the shared goal of dismantling Hamas. The US is applying pressure to minimize civilian casualties and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid. They acknowledge that a transition period will be necessary after major combat operations end.

However, with the death toll rising, deteriorating conditions, and domestic pressure on President Biden to address Israel’s offensive, these differences are likely to become more pronounced. The US may grow increasingly frustrated if they perceive Israel as not fully cooperating.

For now, the Americans want Israel to succeed, but the future dynamics between the two allies remain uncertain. As the situation unfolds, it is crucial to consider the impact of conflicting visions on the path to long-lasting peace and stability in Gaza.

