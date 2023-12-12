Israel and the United States Face International Pressure as Gaza Offensive Persists

The ongoing offensive by Israel against Gaza’s Hamas rulers has drawn global attention and condemnation. With no end in sight, Israel and the United States find themselves increasingly isolated as calls for a cease-fire grow louder. The United Nations is expected to pass a non-binding vote in favor of a cease-fire, adding to the mounting pressure on Israel.

The war, triggered by Hamas’ attack into southern Israel, has already resulted in significant casualties and destruction in Gaza. Thousands of Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed, and a large portion of the population has been displaced from their homes. The northern region of Gaza has been devastated, and the remaining inhabitants have sought refuge in dwindling safe zones in the south. The dire situation has led to collapsed healthcare and humanitarian systems, with aid workers warning of starvation and disease among the displaced population.

Recent strikes in Gaza have further escalated tensions and civilian casualties. In southern Gaza, where civilians were instructed to seek shelter, at least 23 people were killed. In central Gaza, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital received the bodies of 33 individuals, including women and children, who lost their lives in overnight strikes. The aid group Doctors Without Borders also reported an attack on the Al-Awda hospital, where a surgeon was wounded.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant indicated that the current phase of heavy ground fighting and airstrikes could continue for weeks, with further military activity lasting for months. While some international actors, including the United Nations and Arab states, have called for an immediate cease-fire, the U.S. has vetoed such efforts and rushed tank munitions to Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted that Israel will maintain security control over Gaza indefinitely.

Israel and the U.S. argue that allowing Hamas to remain in power, even in a small part of the devastated territory, would be a victory for the militant group. Hamas, which has governed Gaza since 2007 and seeks the destruction of Israel, poses a significant challenge for Israel’s security.

As the offensive persists, Israel and the United States face growing criticism and isolation. The international community looks on with concern, hoping for a resolution to the conflict that will bring peace and stability to Gaza.

Sources: AP News