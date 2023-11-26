Israel Strikes Syria’s Damascus International Airport, Causing Disruption to Flights

Israel has allegedly carried out airstrikes on Syria’s Damascus International Airport, resulting in the diversion of incoming flights to alternative airports, authorities from the Syrian army and a pro-government newspaper have reported. The attack is said to have put the airport out of service.

For years, Israel has launched strikes in Syria, particularly targeting what it claims are Iranian-linked sites. These strikes have included assaults on the airports in Aleppo and Damascus.

The Syrian army has stated that its air defenses successfully intercepted Israeli missiles that were launched from the Golan Heights. Although no details were provided regarding the extent of the damage caused to the airport, the statement mentioned that the strikes only resulted in material losses.

There has been no immediate comment from the Israeli military on these allegations.

Flights scheduled to arrive at Syria’s capital, Damascus, are being redirected to airports in Latakia and Aleppo, as reported by the Syrian pro-government newspaper, Al Watan.

This incident marks another development in an ongoing situation, asserting the volatile nature of the region.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why did Israel target the Damascus International Airport?

A: Israel has claimed that the strikes were aimed at Iranian-linked targets in Syria, including airports in Aleppo and Damascus.

Q: What were the consequences of the Israeli airstrikes?

A: The strikes forced Damascus International Airport out of service, resulting in the diversion of incoming flights to alternative airports in Latakia and Aleppo.

Q: Has there been any response from the Israeli military?

A: At the time of reporting, there has been no immediate comment from the Israeli military regarding these allegations.