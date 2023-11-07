Israel’s Ambitious Plan to Redefine its Relationship with Gaza

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has a long-term objective of completely severing all ties with the territory, according to Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. The aim is to end Israel’s “responsibility for life in the Gaza Strip” once Hamas, the ruling Palestinian political party, is defeated. This suggests a significant shift in Israel’s approach to Gaza, as it currently supplies the region with most of its energy needs and monitors imports into the territory.

The ongoing strikes on Gaza by Israel in response to attacks by Hamas gunmen have led to a dire humanitarian situation, with aid remaining blocked on the border with Egypt. While Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005, it is still considered responsible for the basic needs of its population by the United Nations, as the strip is regarded as occupied land.

In recent years, Israel has permitted Gazans to cross the border for work and has overseen imports into the territory to prevent weapons from reaching Hamas. However, in the wake of the recent attacks, Israel has cut off electricity supplies, as well as deliveries of food and medicine. The UN has described the situation in Gaza as “beyond catastrophic.”

As international pressure mounts to address the humanitarian crisis, the United States and Egypt have reached a deal to allow some supplies to enter Gaza. However, the aid convoy remains stuck on the Egyptian side of the border, prompting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to plead for their swift movement into the territory.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will join world leaders at a summit in Cairo aimed at achieving a ceasefire and finding a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through a two-state solution. The summit, hosted by Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, will involve discussions with representatives from the EU, Arab countries, and several European nations.

Israel’s proposed plan to sever ties with Gaza marks a significant departure from the status quo. It remains to be seen how this ambitious objective will be achieved and what implications it will have for the already dire humanitarian situation in the region.