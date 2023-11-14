Israel Considers Delaying Gaza Invasion to Protect U.S. Troops

In a recent development, Israel has made the decision to postpone its anticipated invasion of Gaza. This decision comes after a request from the United States to allow for the deployment of missile defense systems in the region, aimed at protecting American troops. The move was reported by the Wall Street Journal, with both U.S. and Israeli officials confirming the delay.

The United States has successfully persuaded Israel to hold off on the ground invasion until air-defense systems can be placed in the region. These systems are expected to be deployed as early as later this week. Israel is considering various factors in its planning, including the need to provide humanitarian aid within Gaza and ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas militants. However, the protection of U.S. troops remains a primary concern for the Israeli government.

Washington is currently working to swiftly deploy nearly a dozen air defense systems, focusing on its troops deployed in multiple countries such as Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and the United Arab Emirates. U.S. military and other officials have expressed concerns that once Israel initiates its ground invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory, their forces will become targets for militant groups.

It was previously reported that the Pentagon had intended to send two Iron Dome missile defense systems to Israel to aid in defending against incoming missiles. Additionally, a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and additional Patriot air defense missile system battalions were planned for deployment in the Middle East.

This decision to delay the Gaza invasion demonstrates the mutual cooperation between Israel and the United States in ensuring the safety and protection of their respective forces. As tensions continue to rise in the region, diplomatic efforts and strategic planning remain crucial to prevent further escalation and to address ongoing concerns.

