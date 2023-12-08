Israel and UN to Reopen Kerem Shalom Crossing: A Potential Turning Point for Gaza

Israel and the United Nations have reached an agreement to potentially reopen the Kerem Shalom crossing, marking a significant step towards addressing the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Gaza. The Israel-Hamas war has left the people of Gaza struggling to meet their most basic needs, and the potential reopening of this crossing could provide a critical lifeline.

Instead of relying solely on the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border, which was designed for pedestrian crossings, the Kerem Shalom crossing has the capacity to handle truckloads of aid. Prior to the outbreak of war, it was responsible for transporting more than 60% of the supplies going into Gaza.

Colonel Elad Goren, head of the civil department at COGAT, the Israeli agency for civilian coordination with the Palestinians, confirmed that Kerem Shalom would be opened for inspection in the coming days. This development comes after weeks of negotiations between the United States and Israel.

If the reopening of Kerem Shalom were to occur, it would be a significant turning point for humanitarian operations in Gaza. Martin Griffiths, the United Nations aid chief, emphasized that it would not only be a much-needed boost for the logistical process but also for the entire humanitarian operation in the region.

Griffiths acknowledged that the reopening of the crossing would not happen all at once but rather gradually. However, he expressed optimism about the progress made in the negotiations and emphasized that it could be the first positive development in several weeks.

The potential revival of the Kerem Shalom route signifies a major step forward in providing increased access to the people of Gaza. The densely populated Palestinian enclave has been severely impacted by Israeli bombardment during the ongoing war. Reopening the crossing would allow for a more efficient delivery of aid and address the urgent needs of the affected population.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Kerem Shalom crossing?

A: The Kerem Shalom crossing is a border crossing between Israel and Gaza, located at Gaza’s southern border with Israel and Egypt. It is used for the transportation of goods and supplies, including humanitarian aid.

Q: How much aid does the Kerem Shalom crossing handle?

A: Before the start of the Israel-Hamas war, the Kerem Shalom crossing was responsible for carrying more than 60% of the truckloads going into Gaza.

Q: Why is reopening the crossing significant?

A: Reopening the Kerem Shalom crossing would provide a much-needed boost to humanitarian operations in Gaza, which has been severely impacted by the ongoing war. It would help address the urgent needs of the affected population and facilitate the delivery of essential supplies.

