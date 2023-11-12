New Strategy in Israel-Hamas Conflict: A Focus on Humanitarian Relief

The Israel-Hamas conflict continues to escalate, but amidst the fighting, there is a new focus on providing relief to Palestinian civilians. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly stated his objective of “eradicating Hamas,” but has also agreed to daily humanitarian pauses to allow civilians to flee the north of Gaza, where the fighting is most intense. These breaks, lasting four hours, will be announced three hours in advance to ensure the safety of those fleeing.

The dire situation in Gaza cannot be ignored. Hundreds of thousands of refugees are facing increasingly disastrous conditions in the south of the territory. Many are lacking basic necessities such as water and food, with some going days without a loaf of bread. The lack of assistance and access to vital resources has worsened the situation, with hospitals struggling to provide adequate care to patients. Maternity wards are operating with limited resources, putting the lives of both mothers and babies at risk.

As the conflict persists, the economic consequences for the Palestinian people are becoming more evident. A new report from the UN highlights the devastating impact of the war on the Palestinian economy, with the gross domestic product shrinking by 4% in the first month alone. This has pushed more than 400,000 people into poverty, a significant blow to an already struggling population. If the conflict continues for another month, the report predicts a further 8.4% drop in GDP, potentially pushing over 660,000 people into poverty.

While the focus remains on ending Hamas’ rule in Gaza, there is also a recognition of the need for long-term solutions. Prime Minister Netanyahu has made it clear that Israel does not intend to occupy Gaza after the war ends. Instead, the vision is for Gaza to be demilitarized, deradicalized, and rebuilt. This approach acknowledges the importance of addressing the underlying issues in order to bring lasting peace and stability to the region.

