New Article: Israel to Increase Humanitarian Aid Delivery to Gaza

Israel has recently reached an agreement to increase the number of trucks delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza. This development follows extensive diplomatic efforts by the Biden administration, according to a US official cited by The Times of Israel.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) had previously warned that the limited number of aid trucks entering Gaza was insufficient to address the unprecedented humanitarian needs in the region. Since Egypt reopened its Rafah crossing, only 171 trucks have entered Gaza, carrying water, food, and medical supplies.

To address this pressing issue, the United States is actively working to more than double the daily number of trucks entering Gaza in the coming days. The aim is to reach a target of 100 trucks per day, which aligns with the number recommended by the UN since the start of the conflict. It is worth noting that prior to October 7, around 500 trucks would enter Gaza daily with aid and other goods.

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer acknowledged the agreement during a briefing with foreign press, indicating that there will be a significant increase in humanitarian assistance in the next couple of days. This amounts to a crucial first step aimed at meeting the urgent needs of the people in Gaza.

However, the matter of humanitarian aid for Gaza has sparked controversy within Israel. Some argue that aid should not be allowed unless Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad release the hostages they are holding. While Israel has blocked aid from entering from its side of the border, it has increasingly permitted convoys from Egypt.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office emphasized that any humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza is thoroughly inspected before entry and contributes to Israel’s military efforts. It is primarily food and medicine that is designated for the civilian population. If evidence arises suggesting that the aid is being taken by Hamas, then the deliveries will be halted.

The US State Department spokesperson, Matt Miller, also mentioned progress in ensuring the delivery of fuel into Gaza, which has been halted due to concerns about fuel diversion by Hamas. Both Israel and the US agree that it is crucial for fuel to be provided to hospitals and aid workers, rather than being hoarded by Hamas.

President Joe Biden has emphasized the need for an immediate and significant increase in the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza during a phone conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The plea for increased aid was echoed by UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini, who stated that the current number of convoys being allowed through the Rafah crossing is woefully inadequate for the needs of the two million people in Gaza.

Efforts are underway to mobilize political will and secure a meaningful and sustained flow of supplies to address the urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza. The hope is to ensure that essential services and aid workers are equipped with the necessary resources to provide assistance to those affected by this crisis.

