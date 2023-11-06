Dire Humanitarian Situation in Gaza Compounded by Challenges in Securing Safe Passage for Foreign Nationals

Efforts to ensure safe passage for foreign nationals trapped in war-torn Gaza faced numerous obstacles, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation. According to a senior US official, Hamas, the governing authority in Gaza, initially refused to allow anyone to leave the region. This led to a series of negotiations led by Ambassador David Satterfield.

As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsened, Hamas conveyed that foreign nationals would be permitted to leave if a corresponding number of wounded Palestinians were also allowed to depart. However, during the vetting process, it was discovered that a significant portion of the wounded Palestinians flagged for evacuation were members of Hamas. This raised objections from Egypt, the United States, and Israel.

After further negotiations, an agreement was reached to ensure that the wounded Palestinians leaving with the foreign nationals were innocent civilians caught in the tragic circumstances, rather than Hamas fighters. Finally, on Tuesday, a breakthrough was achieved, allowing foreign passport holders and critically injured civilians to depart through the Rafah border crossing. The first group left on Wednesday.

However, complications arose due to issues with the Rafah crossing, which usually does not handle large numbers of civilian passengers. The administration had to collaborate closely with Egypt and the UN to establish the necessary mechanisms for the evacuation. The finer details were ironed out through phone calls between President Joe Biden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The efforts to secure safe passage for foreign nationals are paralleled by ongoing initiatives to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Last month, two hostages were successfully released, signaling the possibility of negotiating more releases. However, the high number of hostages, estimated to be around 240, presents a significant challenge. Negotiating their release would likely require a substantial pause in hostilities.

The dire humanitarian situation in Gaza calls for urgent action to provide aid and facilitate the safe passage of both foreign nationals and innocent civilians caught in the conflict. International collaboration and diplomatic efforts remain crucial in addressing the crisis and alleviating the suffering of those affected.