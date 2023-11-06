Israel and Spain Clash Over Alleged Support for Hamas

The diplomatic tension between Israel and Spain has intensified following accusations that some Spanish ministers are supporting Hamas in the ongoing Middle East conflict. Madrid has firmly denied these claims, asserting its commitment to maintaining neutral grounds in the conflict. The controversy arose after left-wing Spanish politicians accused Israel of engaging in “genocide” against the Palestinian people.

Ione Belarra, the social rights minister and leader of Unidos Podemos, Spain’s far-left junior partner in the coalition government, has expressed support for Palestine and criticized the Israeli occupation on social media platforms. Belarra recently called for the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to be brought before the International Criminal Court for war crimes. Equality Minister Irene Montero echoed this appeal, emphasizing the need to hold violators of international criminal law accountable.

The Israeli Embassy in Madrid issued a statement expressing concern over certain elements within the Spanish government aligning themselves with the terrorist group Hamas. Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Netanyahu, have repeatedly equated Hamas with ISIS since the group’s October 7 attacks. Israel has implemented a blockade and carried out airstrikes in response to Hamas’ offensive, resulting in the deaths of thousands of civilians.

The dispute between Spain and Israel has strained diplomatic relations and highlighted the spillover effects of the Israel-Hamas conflict on European countries. Israel has demanded that Spain’s acting Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, condemn the remarks made by his ministers, citing concerns about the safety of Jewish communities in Spain. However, Spain’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed these accusations as falsehoods and reiterated its condemnation of Hamas’ attacks while calling for the protection of civilians.

Despite this diplomatic row, Spain recently supported a diplomatic deal between Morocco and Israel, marking a significant shift in relations between the two countries. Meanwhile, opposition parties in Spain have accused the government of tarnishing the country’s image abroad due to its response to Israel’s complaint.

As the political divisions over the Israel-Hamas conflict persist, Prime Minister Sanchez seeks to clarify Spain’s position, emphasizing the condemnation of Hamas’ attacks while advocating for the recognition of two states to achieve lasting peace. The fracas underscores the challenges faced by a caretaker government in managing divergent opinions within its ruling coalition party.

As the diplomatic dispute continues, it remains to be seen how Spain and Israel will navigate their strained relations and work towards resolving the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.