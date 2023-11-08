Hamas’s Ruthless Tactics Exposed: Exploiting Women and Children as Human Shields

The despicable actions of Hamas have once again come to light, as the terrorist group sent a large group of women and children to act as human shields against the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Gaza Strip. This shocking revelation emphasizes the ruthless tactics employed by Hamas in their ongoing conflict with Israel.

According to IDF soldiers, Hamas deployed approximately 100 women and children to protect their compound during an assault by the IDF on the Central Jabaliya Battalion compound in the Jabaliya refugee camp. The terror group’s blatant disregard for the safety and well-being of innocent civilians is truly appalling.

The IDF soldiers, who witnessed this reprehensible act, expressed their preparedness for more incidents of Hamas exploiting the population in such a cynical manner. It is clear that Hamas is willing to manipulate vulnerable women and children to shield their military infrastructure from Israeli forces.

While the report does not provide specific details on how the IDF dealt with this situation, it does highlight the capture of the compound by Israeli troops. The significant amount of intelligence material seized from the base will undoubtedly aid in future operations against Hamas in Gaza.

Hamas’s use of human shields is not a new tactic. Israel has repeatedly accused the terrorist group of endangering civilians, even locating their operations bases under hospitals. Captured Hamas terrorists have confirmed these allegations, admitting that they count on Israel’s reluctance to bomb medical centers.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, US President Joe Biden has also acknowledged Hamas’s exploitation of civilians as human shields. It is a clear violation of international humanitarian law and further underscores the heinous nature of the actions carried out by this terrorist organization.

As the conflict continues, it is crucial to remember that Hamas initiated this war by launching a massive attack on Israel in early October. The death toll, which now exceeds 8,700 Palestinians according to Hamas’s health ministry, includes a significant number of civilians. This astronomical figure, however, cannot be independently verified and may be inflated by Hamas for propaganda purposes.

In contrast, the IDF has taken great care to minimize civilian casualties in its offensive against Hamas. Israel’s objective is to dismantle Hamas’s military infrastructure while sparing the lives of innocent Palestinians caught in the middle of this conflict.

The international community must condemn Hamas for its callous disregard for human life, especially its exploitation of women and children as human shields. It is imperative that the world holds this terrorist group accountable for its actions and stands in support of Israel’s right to protect its citizens from further harm.