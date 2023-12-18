Israel Accused of Utilizing Starvation as a Tactic in Gaza

An international NGO has leveled accusations against Israel, claiming that the country is employing starvation tactics as a means of warfare in Gaza. Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a statement urging world leaders to address this “abhorrent war crime.”

According to HRW, Israel is deliberately preventing Palestinians from accessing food, water, and other basic necessities, thereby denying them the resources required for daily existence. The organization gathered evidence from satellite imagery, reports from aid organizations, and interviews with survivors and Israeli officials to support its claims.

Omar Shakir, the Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch, emphasized that this deliberate policy of deprivation has been ongoing for over two months with the intent to starve Gaza’s civilian population. Shakir called on world leaders to denounce this war crime and recognize its devastating impact on the people of Gaza.

While Israel faces growing criticism for civilian casualties resulting from its indiscriminate bombardment of the Gaza Strip, HRW highlighted speeches and statements from Israeli officials that openly advocated for the obstruction of essential resources to the Gaza population as a strategic approach.

The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court deems intentionally starving civilians by withholding essential supplies a war crime, as outlined by HRW. The situation in Gaza has worsened as the war continues, with around 80% of Palestinians in the enclave being displaced by the conflict and limited access to aid.

Disturbing images of the extensive destruction in Gaza, along with reports of Palestinians resorting to raiding food banks and humanitarian aid trucks, provide additional evidence supporting the allegations made by HRW.

Humanitarian organizations have been calling for a ceasefire, emphasizing the collective punishment being inflicted upon the civilian population of Gaza. Despite these calls, aid efforts have struggled to reach those in need.

In response to HRW’s statement, the Israeli government accused the organization of being anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli. The foreign ministry spokesman, Lior Haiat, criticized HRW for not condemning attacks on Israeli citizens and disregarding the human rights of Israelis.

FAQs

What evidence does HRW cite to support its claims against Israel? HRW utilizes satellite imagery, reports from aid organizations, interviews with survivors, and statements from Israeli officials to establish Israel’s deliberate deprivation tactics.



What is the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, and how does it relate to this situation? The Rome Statute defines intentionally starving civilians by depriving them of essential objects as a war crime. HRW references this statute to highlight Israel’s actions in Gaza.



What is the current state of the civilian population in Gaza? The war has resulted in the displacement of approximately 80% of Palestinians in Gaza, exacerbating already dire circumstances.



How have humanitarian organizations responded to the situation? Humanitarian organizations have been calling for a ceasefire, criticizing the collective punishment imposed upon the civilian population and the high cost of the war.

