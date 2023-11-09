Israel Accused of Endangering Civilians with White Phosphorus Munitions

Israel has faced accusations from Human Rights Watch for using white phosphorus munitions in its military operations in Gaza and Lebanon. The rights watchdog claims that the use of such weapons puts civilians at risk of serious and long-term injury. Israel’s military, however, has denied these allegations, stating that it is not aware of the use of weapons containing white phosphorus in Gaza.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has escalated tensions, with Israel launching retaliatory strikes. At least 1,500 Palestinians have been killed, and Israel has also exchanged fire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah group. Human Rights Watch has examined videos from both Gaza and Lebanon, verifying the use of white phosphorus munitions in these areas. Although the group provided links to videos showing their alleged use in Lebanon, they did not provide links to videos showing their use in Gaza. Palestinian TV channels have, however, broadcasted footage of white smoke, supposedly caused by white phosphorus munitions.

It is important to note that Israel’s military claimed to be phasing out white phosphorus smokescreen munitions back in 2013, following war crimes allegations during their 2008-09 offensive in Gaza. While white phosphorus has legal uses, such as creating smoke screens, generating illumination, marking targets, and burning structures, it can cause severe burns and start fires. The Convention on the Prohibition of Use of Certain Conventional Weapons considers white phosphorus an incendiary weapon. Although Israel has not signed this protocol, it prohibits using incendiary weapons against military targets situated among civilians.

Given the ongoing conflict and the serious nature of the allegations, it is crucial for an independent investigation to verify the claims made by Human Rights Watch. Ensuring the safety and well-being of civilians should be a priority in any military operation, and the use of weapons that can cause harm demands an ethical examination.