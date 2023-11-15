Israel Accused of Using Controversial Munitions in Gaza Conflict

Israeli forces have been accused by humanitarian organizations and eyewitnesses of using controversial munitions, including white phosphorus shells, in their recent bombardment of the Gaza Strip. Critics argue that the use of such munitions may violate international law, which calls for precautions to be taken to protect civilians.

Amnesty International has conducted an investigation and stated that they have evidence indicating the use of white phosphorus ammunition by Israel in densely populated civilian areas of Gaza. Photos taken on October 9 show the presence of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) troops near the Gaza border with M109 155mm Howitzers, which are capable of firing white phosphorus-based rounds.

The images also reveal artillery shells labeled D528, the US Department of Defense Identification Code (DODIC) for white phosphorus rounds. Amnesty International has described these shells as M825 and M825A1 artillery shells. Additionally, geolocated video footage of an attack on Gaza City’s port on October 11 appears to show white phosphorus ammunition being used alongside standard high explosive artillery shells.

In response to these claims, the IDF has strongly denied the use of white phosphorus in Gaza. The Israeli military spokesperson stated that the accusation is “unequivocally false” and that they have not deployed such munitions.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has also accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions in Gaza and Lebanon. HRW claims that the use of these weapons puts civilians at risk of serious and long-term injuries. The organization has reviewed verified social media videos from Gaza City’s port, which show 155mm white phosphorus artillery shells being used in an attack.

The use of white phosphorus in densely populated areas is seen as a violation of international humanitarian law, which requires the taking of all feasible precautions to prevent harm to civilians. However, the IDF and Israeli authorities continue to deny these allegations.

FAQ:

Q: What is white phosphorus?

A: White phosphorus is a highly flammable chemical compound that can be used as an incendiary weapon.

Q: Why is the use of white phosphorus controversial?

A: The use of white phosphorus in densely populated areas raises concerns about the impact on civilian populations due to its potential for causing severe burns and long-term health effects.

Q: What does international law say about the use of white phosphorus?

A: International law calls for military forces to take all possible precautions to avoid harming civilians and to minimize the impact of warfare on civilian populations.

Q: Are there any consequences for violating international law regarding the use of white phosphorus?

A: Violations of international law can result in scrutiny and condemnation from the international community, as well as potential legal consequences in certain cases.

