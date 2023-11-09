Small Island Nations Seek Legal Opinion on Climate Change Obligations

The prime ministers of two small island nations facing the devastating impacts of rising sea levels will address an international court in Hamburg, Germany, today. Prime Ministers Kausea Natano of Tuvalu and Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda will be presenting their case at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, seeking an advisory opinion on the responsibilities of countries in combating climate change.

Their main argument is centered around whether carbon emissions absorbed by the ocean should be considered marine pollution and what obligations nations have to protect the marine environment. By asking for an advisory opinion, the small island states hope to offer a substantial and authoritative statement on these legal matters, which could potentially guide countries as they develop climate protection laws.

Representing the Commission of Small Island States on Climate Change and International Law (COSIS), the prime ministers strongly argue that countries have a duty to safeguard the marine ecosystem under the UN convention on the Law of the Sea. This includes addressing greenhouse gas emissions, as excessive carbon pollution has already caused immense damage to the oceans, leading to coral bleaching and acidification.

Beyond the immediate consequences for marine life, low-lying island states like Tuvalu and Vanuatu are particularly vulnerable to submergence by the end of the century due to the slow-onset impacts of climate change. This increasing risk has prompted small island nations to seek legal clarity on the obligations of countries to address this urgent global issue.

While Tuvalu and Antigua and Barbuda are appearing before the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, other small island nations, such as Vanuatu, have taken their case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The UN General Assembly has referred Vanuatu’s case to the ICJ, and an advisory opinion is anticipated in 2024.

By raising their voices in these international legal forums, small island nations are sending a clear message: urgent action is required to address climate change, protect the marine environment, and safeguard the future of these vulnerable communities.