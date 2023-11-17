The Ongoing Presence and Evolving Threat of the Islamic State Group

The Islamic State (IS) group continues to exert its influence, with an estimated 5,000 to 7,000 members remaining across its former strongholds in Syria and Iraq. Additionally, UN experts highlight that IS fighters currently pose the most serious terrorist threat in Afghanistan. This information was conveyed in a report circulated by the experts monitoring sanctions against the group. The report highlights the dynamic nature of the situation, acknowledging that although there have been significant losses in IS leadership and reduced activity in Syria and Iraq, there is still a risk of resurgence.

Adapting its strategy to embed itself with local populations, IS has been cautious in selecting battles with limited losses while focusing on recruitment and rebuilding efforts. The group has taken advantage of camps in northeast Syria and vulnerable communities in neighboring countries to strengthen their ranks. The self-declared caliphate, which initially spanned a significant portion of Syria and Iraq, was declared defeated in Iraq in 2017. However, it was not eradicated entirely, as sleeper cells continue to operate in both countries.

Despite sustained counter-terrorism operations, IS maintains a considerable presence with a reported 5,000 to 7,000 members across Iraq and Syria. The majority of these individuals are fighters, but the group has intentionally reduced its attacks to prioritize recruitment and reorganization. Within northeast Syria, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces are detaining approximately 11,000 suspected IS fighters in their facilities. Among these detainees, there are over 3,500 Iraqis and around 2,000 from nearly 70 different nationalities.

Furthermore, northeast Syria is home to the al-Hol and Roj camps, housing around 55,000 people connected to or with alleged links to IS. The conditions in these camps are dire, leading to significant humanitarian hardships. Shockingly, two-thirds of the camp’s population are children, including more than 11,800 Iraqis, nearly 16,000 Syrians, and over 6,700 children from various other countries. The panel report highlights the alarming disclosure from an unnamed country that IS has been continuing its recruitment of children within the overcrowded al-Hol camp. Additionally, there are over 850 boys, some as young as 10 years old, in detention and rehabilitation centers in the northeast.

Moving to Afghanistan, the panel states that IS poses the most serious terrorist threat to the country and the broader region. Recent reports indicate that IS has increased its operational capabilities and estimates suggest the group has approximately 4,000 to 6,000 fighters and their family members in Afghanistan.

While there are some positive developments in Africa, with the deployment of regional forces disrupting the IS affiliate in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province, there are concerns throughout the region. Several countries fear that Daesh and other terrorist groups could exploit political violence and instability in Sudan. Additionally, the IS affiliate in Africa’s Sahel region has gained autonomy and played a significant role in escalating violence. Increased attacks by IS have been observed in Mali, with lesser extents in Burkina Faso and Niger.

In conclusion, the Islamic State group persists with thousands of members in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, posing a significant threat. The group’s adaptive strategies and recruitment efforts necessitate ongoing vigilance and effective counter-terrorism measures. International coordination and support remain crucial in addressing the evolving dangers posed by IS and other extremist organizations.

