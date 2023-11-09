Islamic State Extremists Expanding Control in Mali Despite Peace Agreement

Islamic State extremists are rapidly increasing their territorial control in Mali, according to a report by United Nations experts. This expansion is primarily due to the stalled implementation of a 2015 peace agreement and ongoing attacks on communities. The report highlights that these circumstances have given both the Islamic State and al-Qaida-linked groups the opportunity to replicate the scenario of 2012, when rebels formed an Islamic state in the north following a military coup. Despite being pushed out of power in the north, these extremist groups remain active and have now moved into more heavily populated regions in central Mali.

The failure to fully implement the peace agreement, particularly the disarmament and reintegration of combatants, has created a power vacuum that al-Qaida-linked Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM) is exploiting. JNIM is positioning itself as the sole actor capable of protecting populations against the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara. Meanwhile, the signatories to the peace deal, who are frequently targeted by extremist attacks, are seen as weak and unreliable security providers.

While the Malian military rulers observe the confrontation from a distance, some sources within the government believe that over time, the confrontation will benefit them. However, other sources argue that the terrorists continue to grow in military capabilities and community influence. In June, Mali’s junta instructed the U.N. peacekeeping force to leave after a decade of efforts to combat the jihadi insurgency, further complicating the security situation.

The report also sheds light on the competition for control over trade and trafficking routes in the northern regions of Gao and Kidal. Terrorist groups, armed groups involved in the peace agreement, and transnational organized crime rings are vying for dominance in these areas. Notably, Mali remains a major hub for drug trafficking in West Africa.

The experts express concern about conflict-related sexual violence, particularly in the eastern Menaka and central Mopti regions. They emphasize the need to address violence against women and other grave human rights abuses while also investigating the role of foreign security partners, such as the Wagner Group, in these incidents.

In conclusion, the report’s findings indicate the urgent need for a comprehensive and effective implementation of the peace agreement in Mali to prevent further expansion of extremist groups and to ensure the safety and security of the population. The international community must continue its support in addressing the complex challenges facing the country.