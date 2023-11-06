23 Syrian Soldiers Killed in Deadly Attack by IS Militants

A recent attack by Islamic State (IS) militants in eastern Syria has claimed the lives of at least 23 Syrian soldiers, making it the deadliest assault this year. The jihadists orchestrated the attack by surrounding a military bus in Deir al-Zour province before opening fire. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that more than 10 other soldiers were injured and dozens are currently missing.

Despite IS losing its territorial holdings in 2019, the group continues to maintain hideouts in the vast Syrian desert, using them as bases for ambushes and hit-and-run attacks. The attack on the military bus took place in the steppe desert near the T2 pumping station, close to the Iraqi border. The station, once under IS control, was captured by the Syrian army in 2017.

While the death toll is expected to rise, the attack highlights the increasing frequency of IS activities in Syria’s north and northeast. Earlier this week, 10 Syrian soldiers and pro-government fighters were killed in another IS assault in Raqa province.

Previously, IS had held a significant amount of territory spanning 88,000 square kilometers across northeastern Syria and northern Iraq. The group’s brutal rule affected nearly eight million people. Although it was eventually driven out of its last remaining stronghold in 2019, the United Nations has issued warnings that IS still poses a persistent threat. The recent attacks reinforce this concern, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance and international efforts to combat the extremist group.