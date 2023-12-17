Islamist Convention Argues Nuclear-Armed Pakistan Could End Israeli War

A recent convention held in Pakistan’s capital brought together Hamas leaders and Islamic scholars to discuss the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza. The conference, titled “The sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the responsibility of the Islamic Ummah,” was organized by the “Pakistan Ummah Unity Assembly,” a network of Islamic religious organizations. The convention gained significant attention due to the statements made by the participants regarding the potential role of nuclear-armed Pakistan in ending the Israeli war.

Ismail Haniyeh, one of the featured speakers and a prominent member of Hamas, expressed his belief that Pakistan, with its strong position and possession of nuclear weapons, could play a significant role in stopping the war. He emphasized his high expectations from Pakistan and suggested that the country could force Israel to retreat. Haniyeh also referred to Jews as the “biggest enemy of Muslims in the world” and highlighted the devastating toll the war has taken on the Palestinian population.

Hamas leader Naji Zuhair, who had recently been in Pakistan, also attended the conference. The attendees recognized Hamas fighters as a “political force” engaged in a defensive jihad. This stance further fueled discussions about the potential involvement of Pakistan in the conflict.

It is crucial to emphasize that these statements and discussions took place within the context of the convention and do not necessarily represent the official positions of Pakistan or Hamas. However, they shed light on the perspectives and hopes of certain members within these groups regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

FAQ:

What is the convention about?

The convention titled “The sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the responsibility of the Islamic Ummah” is focused on discussing the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza.

Who organized the convention?

The convention was organized by the “Pakistan Ummah Unity Assembly,” a network of Islamic religious organizations in Pakistan.

What role does nuclear-armed Pakistan play?

The convention participants argued that if Pakistan, which possesses nuclear weapons, were to threaten Israel, it could potentially lead to the end of the Israeli war in Gaza.

What were the statements made by Ismail Haniyeh?

Ismail Haniyeh expressed his belief that Pakistan, with its strength and possession of nuclear weapons, has the potential to force Israel to retreat and play a significant role in ending the war.

Did the convention have other notable attendees?

Yes, Hamas leader Naji Zuhair also attended the convention.

While the perspectives shared at the convention are subject to debate, they provide insights into the hopes and aspirations of certain individuals within these groups. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains a complex and deeply rooted issue, requiring comprehensive political solutions and diplomatic efforts to achieve lasting peace.

Source: [Middle East Media Research Institute](https://www.memri.org/)