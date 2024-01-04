ISIS Claims Responsibility for Devastating Attack in Iran, Marking Grim Anniversary

ISIS has claimed responsibility for a horrific attack near the burial site of Qasem Soleimani, a prominent military commander in Iran. The dual explosions resulted in the deaths of at least 84 people and left 284 others injured. This attack stands as the deadliest in Iran since the country’s 1979 revolution.

In a statement titled “And Kill Them Wherever You Find Them,” the ISIS media wing, Al-Furqan, identified two suicide bombers as the perpetrators. The explosions occurred during a gathering of Shia mourners commemorating the fourth anniversary of Soleimani’s assassination. The attackers targeted the grave of Soleimani with the aim of inflicting harm upon what they consider to be heretical “polytheists.”

This is not the first time that ISIS has targeted religious sites and shrines in Iran. The group’s extremist ideology views Shia Islam as deviant. However, it is important to note that ISIS provided no further evidence to support their claims, which contradicted the accounts provided by Iranian media. Furthermore, the death toll reported by ISIS was significantly higher than the information provided by Iranian officials.

Iran has not yet commented on ISIS’ claim of responsibility. The country’s interior minister stated that the two explosions occurred in quick succession, with the second blast causing greater destruction as individuals rushed to aid the wounded. Another state media outlet suggested that the initial explosion resulted from a bomb placed inside a car, possibly detonated remotely rather than by a suicide bomber.

Videos of the aftermath show chaos in the area, with people fleeing and injured bodies on the ground. Ambulances struggled to navigate through the crowded scene. In response to the attack, Iran declared a day of mourning, with President Ebhrahim Raisi canceling his planned trip to Turkey.

During the period between the explosions and ISIS’ statement, accusations were made against Israel by President Raisi. He held Israel responsible for the attack and warned of severe consequences. The Israeli military declined to comment on these allegations. Prior to ISIS’ statement, analysts and a US official speculated that the attack bore the trademarks of a terrorist act.

The significance of this attack is heightened by the fact that it occurred on the grim anniversary of Soleimani’s assassination. Soleimani, a highly influential figure in Iran, was killed in a US airstrike authorized by former President Donald Trump at Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020. He was known as Iran’s “shadow commander” and played a pivotal role in organizing military operations in Iraq and Syria.

This remains a developing story, and further updates will be provided to shed more light on this devastating incident.

