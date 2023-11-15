Afghanistan Sports Club Blast Linked to Militant Group

A recent explosion at a sports club in Kabul, Afghanistan, that resulted in the death of four individuals has been claimed by the extremist Sunni Muslim group ISIS. The group announced through its Telegram channel that it used a parcel bomb strategically placed in a room frequented by Shia Muslims. The incident took place in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood, which is home to the oppressed Shia Hazara community.

Local police authorities are still investigating the cause of the blast, and a revised report states that seven people sustained injuries. The Taliban, another prominent militant group in the region, has yet to issue a response regarding the incident. Journalists on the scene witnessed extensive damage caused by the explosion, including shattered windows and destruction throughout the commercial center.

The sports club, known for its combat sports training, experienced the explosion at the end of a busy boxing session. Witnesses describe the blast as extraordinarily powerful, leading to structural collapses and the destruction of equipment. The aftermath of the explosion revealed heavy bags used for training strewn across the floor, some of which were penetrated by fragments from the bomb.

The Hazara community in Afghanistan, predominantly Shia Muslims, has regularly faced persecution and targeted attacks by groups like the Taliban and ISIS. These extremist factions consider Shia Muslims to be heretics. The Hazaras have been subjected to violence for decades, with schools, mosques, and gyms often becoming the targets of deadly attacks.

While the overall number of bomb blasts and suicide attacks has significantly decreased since the Taliban regained control of the country, militant groups, such as the regional chapter of ISIS, remain active and continue to carry out assaults.

