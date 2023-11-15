New Title: Escalating Conflict in Mali: Militant Groups Expand Territory Amidst Political Instability

The situation in Mali continues to deteriorate as armed groups gain ground and exploit the political turmoil in the country. United Nations experts have reported that the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) has nearly doubled its territory in Mali within a year, while an al-Qaeda affiliate, Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), seeks to assert its dominance in the northern regions. The stalled implementation of a peace deal and the persistent attacks on communities have provided an opportunity for militant groups to consolidate their power and threaten stability in the country.

ISGS and JNIM take advantage of the political and security vacuum in Mali, reminiscent of the 2012 scenario when rebels seized control of the northern region, subsequently leading to a military coup. Although a French-led military operation helped push the rebels out of power, they have since regrouped and relocated to central Mali, remaining active in their efforts to undermine the government and establish their influence.

The recent coup in August 2020 further exacerbated the situation. The military coup, orchestrated by an army colonel who later assumed the presidency in June 2021, has forged ties with Russia’s military, including the notorious Wagner Group. While the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, in a plane crash raises questions about the extent of Russian involvement, the situation on the ground remains highly volatile.

The UN’s panel of experts highlighted the failure to implement the 2015 peace agreement as a key driver of the escalating conflict. The disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration of combatants into society have not been effectively carried out, allowing JNIM to challenge ISGS’s control and positioning itself as the sole actor capable of protecting communities. The signatories to the peace deal are increasingly viewed as weak and unreliable security providers in the face of sustained violence and attacks by ISGS.

Mali’s military rulers, who came to power through the recent coup, have been largely detached from the ongoing confrontation between ISGS and JNIM. While some sources claim that the government believes time will work in their favor, allowing the armed groups to weaken over time, others express concerns that the militants continue to grow in military capacity and community support.

In a significant development, Mali’s military rulers ordered the UN peacekeeping force and its international troops to leave in June. This decision has raised concerns among armed groups who fear that the absence of UN mediation could lead to a breakdown of the peace deal and another uprising in the northern regions. The UN force, known as the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), played a crucial role in facilitating negotiations, monitoring the agreement’s implementation, and investigating violations.

The report also highlights other concerning issues in Mali, including the competition between armed groups and transnational organized crime networks for control over trade and trafficking routes in northern regions. Moreover, Mali remains a hotspot for drug trafficking, with the main drug dealers reportedly based in the capital city of Bamako. The panel of experts expresses particular concern about conflict-related sexual violence, specifically involving the foreign security partners, such as the Wagner Group, and the mistreatment of women, which serves to spread fear and intimidate the population.

FAQ:

Q: How has the territorial control of ISGS changed in Mali?

A: According to United Nations experts, ISGS has almost doubled its control over rural areas in eastern Menaka and a significant portion of the Ansongo area in northern Gao within a year.

Q: Who is JNIM and how are they positioning themselves amidst the conflict?

A: JNIM, an al-Qaeda affiliate, is taking advantage of the weakening of other actors involved in the peace deal and positioning itself as the primary protector against ISGS in northern Mali.

Q: What role did the UN peacekeeping force play in Mali?

A: The UN peacekeeping force, known as MINUSMA, played a crucial role in facilitating negotiations, monitoring the implementation of the peace agreement, and investigating alleged violations. However, Mali’s recent decision to order the force’s departure raises concerns about the future of the peace deal.

Sources:

– United Nations experts report on Mali conflict (https://www.un.org)