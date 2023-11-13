The Rise and Fall of ISIL’s Leadership: New Successor Named

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), also known as ISIS, has formally acknowledged the death of its leader, Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi, and has announced Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Qurashi as his successor. The terrorist group confirmed the demise of its leader in direct clashes with the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group in rebel-held northwestern Syria’s Idlib province. This revelation came in a recorded message by an ISIL spokesperson on the Telegram messaging app, however, the exact time of his demise was not mentioned.

During the month of April, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey declared that Turkish intelligence forces had successfully eliminated the ISIL leader in Syria. Ever since its rapid rise in 2014, ISIL has been notorious for its brutal tactics, beheadings, and mass shootings. However, its self-proclaimed “caliphate” started collapsing due to continuous offensives. Iraq defeated the group in 2017, while Syria followed suit two years later. Nevertheless, sleeper cells affiliated with ISIL continue to carry out attacks in both countries.

Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Qurashi now assumes the leadership, becoming the fifth leader of ISIL since its inception. The previous leader, Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, was reported dead in November last year. Prior to that, Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi was killed in February 2021 during a raid by the United States in Idlib province. The group’s first leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, also met his demise in Idlib in October 2019.

ISIL, short for the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, is a terrorist organization that emerged in 2013. It seeks to establish a caliphate governed by its extreme interpretation of Islamic law. The group gained global attention for its violent tactics and territorial control in Iraq and Syria.

The exact circumstances of Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi’s death have not been revealed. However, the ISIL leader was reportedly killed in direct clashes with the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group in Idlib province, Syria.

Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Qurashi is the newly announced successor of Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi. He has become the fifth leader of ISIL since its establishment. His previous experience, motivations, and capabilities are not currently known.

What are sleeper cells?

Sleeper cells are clandestine groups or individuals who remain dormant within a community while awaiting instructions to carry out covert activities, such as terrorist attacks or espionage. These cells often aim to blend into society unnoticed until activated.