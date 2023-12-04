ISIS Claims Responsibility for Deadly Attack on Religious Gathering in the Philippines

At least four lives were tragically lost, and multiple individuals sustained injuries during a bombing that occurred at Mindanao State University in the southern Philippines. The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS), a notorious extremist group, has taken responsibility for this horrific act of violence that targeted a Catholic mass service.

The explosion, which tore through a gymnasium, brought back haunting memories of the five-month-long siege orchestrated by pro-ISIS fighters in Marawi City back in 2017. This siege resulted in the devastating loss of over 1,000 innocent lives.

Rather than relying on direct quotes from the original article, it is important to emphasize the calculated nature of this attack. ISIS, through a statement on the messaging app Telegram, claimed that their “caliphate soldiers” deliberately used an explosive device to target Christians in Marawi City.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr quickly condemned these acts of violence as senseless and heinous, categorizing the perpetrators as foreign terrorists. Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro echoed this sentiment, expressing that there are strong indications of international involvement in the attack.

The United States State Department, in solidarity with the Filipino people, condemned the terrorist attack as horrific. They expressed their unwavering support in rejecting such acts of violence.

There had been an earlier suggestion by Philippine security officials that this attack may have been a retaliation for a military operation approximately 200 kilometers away from Marawi City, which resulted in the deaths of 11 Islamist rebels.

Investigations into the bombing are currently underway, and there are two individuals of interest who are being closely looked into by the authorities. However, for the sake of not hindering the ongoing investigation, the names of these individuals are being withheld.

Mindanao State University, deeply saddened by the senseless and horrific act, has decided to suspend classes until further notice.

The island of Mindanao, located in the southern part of the Philippines, has been plagued by violence for many years due to armed separatist groups. In 2014, Manila signed a peace agreement with the largest separatist group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, which aimed to bring an end to the conflict. Despite this agreement, smaller militant groups continue to carry out attacks across the island, perpetuating a cycle of violence and unrest.

