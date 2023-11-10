ISIL Launches Appalling Attack on Vulnerable Shia Hazara Community in Kabul

In a shocking incident that has once again highlighted the plight of the historically oppressed Shia Hazara community in Afghanistan, the notorious terrorist group ISIL (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for a brutal bus attack in the capital city of Kabul.

The devastating explosion took place in the Hazara stronghold of Dasht-e-Barchi, leaving seven innocent people dead and 20 others injured. This terrifying assault marks the second attack on the persecuted community in recent weeks, accentuating the ongoing threats they face.

Efforts are underway by security officials to investigate this heinous act, as announced by police spokesman Khalid Zadran. The ISIL has acknowledged its role in the attack through its Amaq news outlet, revealing that they had deployed an explosive device on a bus carrying Shia Muslims, as reported by the reliable SITE Intelligence Group. Previous reports from Taliban authorities also linked the extremist group to a deadly explosion in a sports club within the same neighborhood last month, claiming four lives and causing severe injuries to seven others.

Although the rate of bomb blasts and suicide attacks has decreased significantly since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, armed factions, including ISIL’s regional chapter, still pose a substantial threat to the nation.

The Hazara people and other Shia Muslim communities in Afghanistan have endured decades of unbearable abuse and state-sponsored discrimination, with the ruling Taliban playing a prominent role in their persecution. This systemic oppression includes arbitrary arrests, discriminatory taxation, forced displacement from their ancestral lands, and even summary executions, as reported by credible United Nations sources.

With an estimated population of approximately six million Shia Muslims in Afghanistan, the Hazara community constitutes the overwhelming majority. Their resilience and perseverance in the face of these atrocities are a testament to their unwavering spirit.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is ISIL?

A: ISIL, also known as ISIS, is a notorious terrorist group known for its brutal tactics and extremist ideology. It has carried out numerous attacks targeting civilians worldwide.

Q: Why are the Hazara people targeted?

A: The Hazara community, being predominantly Shia Muslims, has historically faced oppression and persecution in Afghanistan due to their religious beliefs.

Q: What is the significance of Dasht-e-Barchi?

A: Dasht-e-Barchi is a neighborhood in Kabul known as a stronghold of the Hazara community. It has been the site of several targeted attacks against Hazara civilians in recent years.

Q: How has the situation in Afghanistan changed since the Taliban takeover?

A: Following the Taliban’s rise to power, the frequency of bomb blasts and suicide attacks has decreased. However, the presence of armed groups, including ISIL, continues to pose a threat to the country’s stability and security.

Sources:

– United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA): www.unama.unmissions.org

– SITE Intelligence Group: www.siteintelgroup.com