Is Wagner still a threat to global security?

In the ever-evolving landscape of global security, the question of whether Russia’s Wagner mercenary group still poses a threat is a pressing one. While the UK government has now classified Wagner as a terrorist organization, some argue that this action comes far too late.

Wagner, a private military group financed by the Kremlin, has been actively promoting Russia’s interests worldwide since its formation in 2014. With former Russian Spetsnaz operatives and tough career soldiers making up its ranks, Wagner has been involved in conflicts in Ukraine, Syria, and African countries. Their effectiveness on the battlefield, often operating independently from Russia’s Defense Ministry, has made them a formidable force.

President Vladimir Putin himself has acknowledged the significant funding provided to Wagner by the Kremlin. However, Wagner’s activities have not been limited to combat alone. The group has won lucrative contracts in countries like Mali, the Central African Republic, and Sudan, providing autocratic rulers with security services in exchange for valuable resources like gold, diamonds, and mineral concessions.

In the pursuit of their objectives, Wagner has faced allegations of committing widespread torture and atrocities. Human rights groups have been vocal about their concerns regarding the group’s actions in multiple countries. With the UK government now officially recognizing Wagner as a threat to global security, it is clear that their operations have raised serious concerns among the international community.

The ban on Wagner serves as a significant development. Once the ban becomes law, being a member of the group or assisting their activities will become a criminal offense, including the transfer of funds. This means that Wagner’s assets can be classified as ‘terrorist property’ and seized, potentially leading to legal repercussions for the group and enabling victims seeking compensation to pursue their cases through UK courts.

While this ban is a positive step, some argue that its implementation is tardy and comes after the decline of Wagner’s power. In recent months, the group has experienced a series of setbacks, including a failed march on Moscow and pressure from the Kremlin to hand over heavy weaponry and sign new contracts with Russia’s Defense Ministry.

Furthermore, Wagner’s presence in Ukraine has diminished, and their forces are now dispersed between Belarus and Africa. The group’s leadership was severely impacted by a mysterious plane crash in August that claimed the lives of top-ranking members. Although the Kremlin denies involvement, some Western officials see it as President Putin’s retribution for the failed mutiny.

Despite these setbacks, Wagner remains a force to be reckoned with in the countries where it operates. There are concerns that it may attempt to incite unrest on the border with Belarus, causing anxiety among neighboring states like Poland and the Baltic states. Additionally, Wagner has taken over from the French in several West African countries, exacerbating worries about their activities on the continent.

Analysts and experts closely monitoring the situation anticipate that Russia’s GRU, the military intelligence arm, will step in to lead Wagner in new directions. This shift may involve a move away from direct combat towards cyber warfare and deniable, ‘grey zone’ operations.

In conclusion, while Wagner has experienced setbacks and shifts in its operations, the group still poses a threat to global security. The UK government’s decision to proscribe Wagner as a terrorist organization underscores the seriousness of the situation. It remains crucial for the international community to track and address the activities of Wagner to ensure a secure and stable global environment.