Is Ukraine’s Counter-Offensive Reaching a Conclusion?

The conflict in Ukraine continues to face a standstill, according to General Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, in an interview with The Economist. Despite launching a long-awaited counter-offensive on June 4th, there have been minimal territorial gains or losses on either side. While the situation remains complex, let’s explore some key points to understand the latest developments.

Monitoring War-Related Activity

Using satellite data, The Economist’s war tracker offers insights into war-related activity, including fires detected by FIRMS. FIRMS, initially developed by NASA to detect wildfires, utilizes a machine-learning model that estimates fires caused by conflict-related explosives. This system, however, faces limitations such as weather conditions and model inaccuracies. Over time, patterns in the fighting can be traced systematically.

Late May operations set the stage for the subsequent push in June. Ukrainian forces fought their way south towards Russia’s main defensive line in Zaporizhia oblast, eventually liberating Robotyne on August 28th. However, since October 13th, there has been a significant slowdown, with fewer than 300 strikes detected on clear-sky days.

Territorial Changes

Maps from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) offer a visual representation of the territory changes throughout the conflict. Utilizing open sources like footage and satellite imagery, ISW assesses areas of control. The data reveals Russia’s substantial gains in the early stages of the war, followed by significant losses during Ukraine’s counter-offensive last autumn. However, the counter-offensive in 2022 has resulted in minimal lasting gains for Ukraine since June 4th.

Current Battle Zones

The current fighting primarily centers around three areas. In the south, the axis includes Robotyne, with an additional push towards Tokmak. Ukrainian officials view the capture of Tokmak as a “minimum goal” for the offensive. Despite winter softening the ground, small-unit attacks on foot allow them to continue attacking. However, ammunition constraints become a concern, particularly as North Korean shells flow to Russia at scale.

Another intense battle is taking place in Avdiivka, near Donetsk city. Russian forces find themselves unsuccessful in capturing this heavily fortified town, which is surrounded on three sides. Additionally, to the east of Kherson city, Ukrainian forces have established a beach-head on the south side of the Dnipro River. This tactical victory enables them to transport heavy equipment across the river. The Ukrainians’ cautious approach may have helped them avoid the massive losses suffered by Russian forces.

