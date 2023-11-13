Can Turkey Act as a Middleman in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict?

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, the role of Turkey as a potential mediator has come to the forefront. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan aims to position Turkey as a global player and build upon its success in mediating other international disputes.

Turkey boasts unique ties to both sides of the conflict. Unlike many countries, Turkey maintains relations with Hamas, the ruling group in Gaza since 2007. This relationship allows Turkey to have influence with Hamas, which is crucial for any potential mediation efforts. In contrast, Turkey also had historical relations with Israel until tensions escalated in 2010 when several Turkish citizens were killed in an Israeli raid on a humanitarian aid flotilla. Although relations were partially restored in 2016, they deteriorated once more in 2018 due to various contentious issues.

The public sentiment in Turkey strongly supports the Palestinian cause, with numerous pro-Palestine demonstrations taking place in recent days. President Erdogan’s vocal criticism of Israel’s policies towards Palestinians has garnered him respect among Palestinians and in the wider Arab world. Despite this, Turkey has also been working towards building regional alliances, including mending ties with Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

In the current conflict, Turkey’s immediate focus is on providing humanitarian aid to Gaza and seeking the release of hostages held by Hamas. Turkish officials, led by President Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, have engaged in discussions with Hamas and other relevant parties. Fidan emphasized the need for a permanent and comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution, suggesting that Turkey could act as a guarantor.

However, meaningful engagement from both Israel and Palestine is crucial for Turkey’s mediation efforts to succeed. Turkey aims to put forward a political framework that enables inclusive discussions on the future of Palestinians. Without addressing the issue of occupation and the situation of Palestinians, any progress is likely to be superficial. It is essential for Israel, with the support of its allies, to demonstrate a genuine interest in mediation.

Turkey’s endeavors to facilitate a lasting solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict may face challenges. The outcome ultimately depends on meaningful engagement from all parties involved. Establishing a political context and leveraging the crisis to create a sustainable political framework could mitigate the conflict and prevent a ripple effect that would extend its reach. The success of Turkey’s mediation role hinges upon Israel and the support it receives from Western capitals.

FAQs:

Q: How does Turkey have influence with Hamas?

A: Turkey is one of the few countries that maintain relations with Hamas, allowing them to have a communication channel and influence with the group.

Q: How is Turkey viewed by Palestinians?

A: Turkey’s President Erdogan is highly regarded by Palestinians due to his criticism of Israel’s policies towards Palestinians.

Q: What is Turkey’s immediate focus in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?

A: Turkey is focused on providing humanitarian aid to Gaza and seeking the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Q: What is Turkey’s long-term goal in the conflict?

A: Turkey aims to establish a political framework for inclusive discussions on the future of Palestinians and achieve a permanent and comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution.