Breaking the Taboo: How Period Leave Policies Are Gaining Momentum Worldwide

In a groundbreaking move in 2017, a Mumbai media firm called Culture Machine introduced a policy that allowed women to take the first day of their period as a paid day off if they experienced pain or discomfort. This initiative aimed to challenge the stigma surrounding menstruation and promote open discussions about it. The announcement received mixed reactions, with some expressing support and others questioning whether it would affect employees’ commitment and value to the company.

While Culture Machine was later acquired by another agency that declined to comment on the period day policy, another company called GoZoop continued to embrace this idea. Even more significantly, a growing number of countries across the globe are recognizing the importance of period leave. Spain, for instance, became the first European country to implement a policy granting three days off with a doctor’s note, extendable to five days.

Similar policies have been adopted in countries such as China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Zambia, and Mexico. In India, since 2017, several prominent private companies, including Zomato, Swiggy, and Byju’s, have also implemented period leave policies. Recent advocacy for menstrual leave has gained momentum as Neelanjana Banerjee, head of content creation at BharatShakti, proposed and successfully implemented such a policy. This change has not only empowered women to speak openly about their experiences but has also fostered a sense of trust and inclusivity in the workplace.

Government bodies in India have also endorsed period leave. In 2023, the state of Kerala granted menstrual leaves in all state-run universities, while a lawyer’s petition seeking menstrual leave nationwide was dismissed by the judiciary, emphasizing that it was the responsibility of lawmakers to enact such policies. A Parliamentary Committee later echoed the importance of period leave, suggesting that it would contribute to gender equality and overall economic growth.

Despite the progress, female labor force participation in India remains low at around 9%, comparable to Afghanistan’s rate before the Taliban takeover. Advocates argue that period leave is not only a matter of wellness but also a vital step toward gender equity. Sudha Shashwati, a consultant psychologist, points out that paid menstrual leave recognizes that workplaces should accommodate all employees, regardless of their gender. Moreover, studies suggest that denying period leave may negatively impact women’s productivity.

While detractors argue that period leave may perpetuate stereotypes and detract from the feminist agenda, supporters like Chetna Negandhi, director of brand communications for GoZoop, view it as a crucial acknowledgment of women’s well-being and the fulfillment of their professional responsibilities.

As more companies and countries adopt period leave policies, there is a growing recognition that breaking the taboo around menstruation and providing support for women in the workplace are steps toward a fairer and more inclusive society.