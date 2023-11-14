The Benefits of Early Marriage: Encouraging Family Planning and Financial Stability in China

In an effort to address China’s declining birth rate and promote family planning, local Chinese officials have introduced a new initiative to incentivize early marriage. Under this program, couples who marry while the bride is 25 years old or younger will receive a cash reward of 1,000 yuan ($137). The aim of this initiative, as stated by officials in Changshan county, Zhejiang province, is to promote age-appropriate marriage and childbearing.

To further support young families, the county has also announced additional subsidies for parents, including assistance with child care, education, and fertility-related expenses. These measures are part of a wider strategy by the Chinese government to tackle a looming demographic crisis, as the country experienced a decline in population for the first time in six decades last year.

Since the abolition of the infamous “one-child policy” in 2016, which restricted the number of births, China has been implementing various measures to encourage higher birth rates. In 2021, the government revised its policy to allow couples to have up to three children. However, these efforts have not yielded the desired results, as China’s fertility rate reached a record low of 1.09 last year. It is the lowest rate among countries with a population over 100 million, according to the China Population and Development Research Center.

The decline in marriages is also a concerning trend in China. In 2020, the country witnessed the lowest number of marriages since 1986, with only 6.8 million marriages reported, according to the Ministry of Civil Affairs. This decline is attributed to factors such as the increasing average age of first marriage, which currently stands at over 29 for men and almost 28 for women, according to the national census.

Young Chinese individuals often delay marriage and childbirth due to a variety of reasons. Long working hours, limited child care options, and economic uncertainties are among the factors that discourage couples from starting families. Critics of the cash reward program argue that the amount offered is negligible compared to the high costs associated with raising a child in China’s competitive society. Some social media users also point out that the policy discriminates against women as it does not mention any age requirement for men.

However, proponents of the initiative argue that early marriage can have several benefits. Starting a family at a younger age can provide individuals with more time for child-rearing and financial planning. By marrying younger, couples may have the opportunity to establish stable careers and accumulate savings, which can contribute to a more secure future for their families.

Overall, the cash reward initiative for early marriage in China seeks to address the declining birth rate and encourage family planning. Although opinions on the program are divided, it underscores the government’s commitment to finding creative solutions to address demographic challenges. Through these efforts, China aims to strike a balance between population growth and socio-economic stability for future generations.

