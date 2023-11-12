Reports from Nagorno-Karabakh suggest that the fight for control over the disputed region may finally be coming to an end. The recent declaration by separatist leader Samvel Shakhramanyan to dismantle the region’s state institutions has marked a significant turning point in the long-standing conflict. The proclamation comes after decades of violence, economic stagnation, and territorial disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

For years, Nagorno-Karabakh has been a source of tension and conflict between the two ex-Soviet nations. The region, which is predominantly inhabited by ethnic Armenians, declared its de facto independence in 1991, following a war that claimed thousands of lives and displaced many more. Armenian and separatist forces seized control of several surrounding districts, creating a no-man’s land that remained a constant reminder of the unresolved conflict.

However, in 2020, the situation took a dramatic turn. In a swift offensive, Azeri forces reclaimed control over the disputed territories, effectively ending Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence. This development has been met with celebration in Azerbaijan, as many believe that separatism has finally come to an end in the region.

While some optimistically anticipate a new era of development and cooperation between Azeris and ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, there remains a significant amount of distrust among the Armenian population. Thousands of ethnic Armenians have already fled the region, fearing reprisals and uncertain of their future under Azeri rule. The overwhelming majority do not trust the promises made by Baku regarding full citizenship rights for Armenians residing in Nagorno-Karabakh.

One of the key factors that contributed to the outcome of the conflict was demography. Over the years, emigration and a declining population have weakened the Armenian presence in Nagorno-Karabakh. In contrast, Azerbaijan’s growing population and military investments have put the separatists at a significant disadvantage. The lack of investment in modern military infrastructure and the failure to adapt to evolving battle strategies also played a crucial role in the separatists’ defeat.

The resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not only significant for the region but also has broader geopolitical implications. The involvement of Russia and Turkey, who have supported Armenia and Azerbaijan respectively, underscores the complex dynamics at play. The outcome of the conflict may have been influenced by a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, followed by a deadly military escalation.

While the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh appears to have reached a turning point, there are still many uncertainties surrounding its future. The displacement of thousands of ethnic Armenians and the dismantling of the region’s state institutions raise questions about their rights and well-being. Only time will tell whether the resolution of the conflict will bring lasting peace and stability to the region.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What is the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a long-standing territorial dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The conflict dates back to the fall of the Soviet Union, and it has resulted in several wars and ongoing tensions between the two nations.

2. Who are the main parties involved in the conflict?

The main parties involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are Armenia and Azerbaijan. The region is primarily inhabited by ethnic Armenians but is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan’s territory.

3. What are the implications of the conflict for the region?

The conflict has had significant implications for the region, including displacement of populations, loss of life, economic instability, and strained diplomatic relations. The resolution of the conflict will have a lasting impact on the affected communities and the geopolitical dynamics of the region.

