Despite ongoing missile and drone attacks by Russia’s army on civilian targets in Ukraine, a controversial debate has arisen in Germany regarding whether Ukraine’s military should retaliate by striking back across the border. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent statement that the war was gradually returning to the territory of Russia has sparked this discussion. However, instead of relying on direct quotes, it is important to delve into the legal and political dimensions surrounding Ukraine’s right to counter-strike.

Under international law, countries have the right to defend themselves when attacked. This includes the ability to launch military strikes on the aggressor’s territory. While international law prohibits attacks on civilian populations, strikes against military targets in the aggressor’s territory are considered legitimate self-defense. However, the use of limited weapons selection and the distinction between civilian and military targets must be carefully monitored to avoid illegal actions.

Ukraine has made political agreements with its allies to refrain from using Western-made weapons to strike Russia’s mainland. This cautious approach is driven by the fear that the deployment of Western-made weapons could escalate the conflict. It is important to note that this is a Ukrainian war, not a direct conflict between the United States or NATO and Russia. The support, training, and advice provided by the international community to Ukraine aim to assist its independent defense efforts.

The red line for intervention differs between governments. While countries like Britain and France are willing to provide Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles, Germany has been hesitant to approve such measures. The question of when a third country becomes a party to the war remains unclear in international law. The supply of weapons and munitions does not necessarily constitute active participation, but as allies exercise influence over the use of long-range weapons or selected targets, they may be perceived as actively exercising collective self-defense with Ukraine.

It is important to acknowledge Russia’s perspective, as the Kremlin considers NATO countries supplying weapons to Ukraine as belligerents. Russian politicians have even raised the possibility of using nuclear weapons to defend themselves. The European Union has emphasized the need for restraint and has called on Russia not to use any drone incidents as an excuse to escalate its aggression against Ukraine.

In conclusion, the debate surrounding Ukraine’s right to counter-strike reveals the complexities of international law and the delicate balance between self-defense and provocation. As the conflict continues, it is crucial for all parties involved to adhere to international legal standards and find peaceful avenues for resolution.