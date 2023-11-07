Poland and Ukraine’s Trade Dispute: A Political Maneuver?

Poland and Ukraine have been embroiled in a recent trade dispute over underpriced Ukrainian grain shipments. Last spring, Ukrainian corn and wheat flooded the markets of several Central European countries, leading to a ban on Ukrainian imports. The ban, which expired on September 15, was imposed by Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, and Hungary with the blessing of the European Union.

The ban came as a response to Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea to Ukrainian exports. In order to circumvent this blockade, the EU urged Central European countries to open their borders to Ukraine for the passage of agricultural commodities. However, Ukrainian grain found its way into Central European markets, causing prices to plummet and igniting protests from farmers. Poland and Hungary, in defiance of the EU, reintroduced the ban on Ukrainian food products on September 16, prompting Ukraine to take the matter to the World Trade Organization.

While Romania, Bulgaria, and Slovakia have managed to work out compromise solutions for the imports, Poland has not been able to do so. The European Commission, possibly motivated by its strained relationship with Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), has supported Ukraine in the dispute.

This trade dispute has not emerged in isolation but rather in the midst of Poland’s upcoming election. PiS, seeking to secure the rural vote, has exploited anti-Ukrainian sentiment as part of its campaign. By putting Ukraine down, PiS hopes to rally support against the perceived threats of Brussels and Germany and portray itself as the defender of Polish interests.

However, it is important to question whether this trade dispute is truly a matter of policy or merely a political maneuver. Experts suggest that PiS’s actions reflect its belief that losing power would present a grave threat to the nation. PiS fears Poland coming under the influence of Brussels and becoming overrun by immigrants. By stoking fear and resentment towards Ukraine and immigrants, PiS aims to save Poles from what it sees as the dangers plaguing the Western world.

The situation has only been further exacerbated by Ukraine’s criticism of Poland at the United Nations. President Volodymyr Zelensky accused some EU countries of indirectly supporting Russia, striking a nerve with Poland, which has long been hostile towards its eastern neighbor.

As the trade dispute continues and Poland’s election approaches, it remains to be seen how much political maneuvering is at play. While the economic ramifications of the dispute are significant, the underlying motivations and tactics employed by PiS raise important questions about the intersection of trade, politics, and national identity.