Is Armenia Drifting Away from Russia’s Orbit?

Armenia, one of Russia’s oldest allies, has been showing signs of seeking new international partners and questioning its long-standing alliance with Russia. The arrival of US soldiers in Armenia for a peacekeeper training exercise has raised concerns in the Kremlin. This exercise, called “Eagle Partner,” aims to prepare Armenian soldiers for international peacekeeping missions and has irked Russia, which has traditionally acted as the sole security guarantor for Armenia.

Armenia’s recent actions, such as sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine and its plans to ratify the International Criminal Court’s Rome Statute, have strained its relationship with Russia. These moves indicate that Armenia is willing to challenge Russia’s influence and seek alliances beyond its traditional partnership.

Armenia’s dissatisfaction stems from Russia’s perceived failure to defend it against aggression from neighboring Azerbaijan. Despite relying on Russia for security for many years, Armenia believes that Russia has been unable or unwilling to protect its interests. The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region claimed by both Azerbaijan and Armenia, highlighted Armenia’s military inferiority and Russia’s limited intervention. Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day conflict, with support from Turkey, has left Armenia feeling betrayed by its traditional ally.

Armenian President Nikol Pashinyan has expressed his country’s disappointment in Russia’s inability to meet its defense needs. He has acknowledged that Armenia’s security was heavily dependent on Russia in the past but now sees the limitations of this reliance. Armenia’s frustration has led to a reevaluation of its security architecture and a drive to seek alternative partners.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and Russia’s perceived inaction have caused Armenia to question its allegiance to Russia. The trust that Armenia placed in Russia has been eroded as its expectations of protection were not met. Russia’s failure to secure the Lachin corridor, which connects Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, and its inability to curtail Azerbaijan’s aggressive behavior have further strained the relationship.

As a result, Armenia has felt compelled to diversify its security apparatus and establish new partnerships. This shift has broader implications for Russia’s ability to retain its influence in countries and conflicts within the former Soviet empire. Armenia’s willingness to explore new alliances suggests that Russia’s hold on its traditional allies is not as strong as it once was.

While there is no doubt that Armenia still values its historical ties with Russia, recent developments indicate a growing rift between the two countries. Armenia’s flirtation with new international partners and its quest for greater security highlight its need for alternative options. Whether this drift away from Russia’s orbit will continue or be reversed remains uncertain, but it undoubtedly raises questions about the future of Russia’s influence in the region.

