Is Hamas’ Influence Growing Stronger in the West Bank?

A recent poll indicates a significant increase in Palestinian support for Hamas in the West Bank since the conflict with Israel began 10 weeks ago. This finding raises concerns about the feasibility of Israel’s goal to eradicate Hamas as both a political and military force that poses a threat to Israel’s security. Despite the potential elimination of militant leaders and fighters, it appears that Israel’s military actions have inadvertently bolstered Hamas’s standing among Palestinians.

The poll, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research between November 22 and December 2, reveals that support for Hamas among Palestinians in Gaza has risen from 38 percent to 42 percent since September. More strikingly, support for Hamas in the West Bank has surged from 12 percent to 44 percent during the same period. While it is worth noting that less than half of Palestinians in the territories support Hamas, the significant increase in support in the West Bank is a cause for alarm. The West Bank is generally considered to be more moderate, and its ruling party, Fatah, has recognized Israel’s right to exist.

These findings also shed light on the challenges of achieving a peaceful resolution. The leader of Fatah, Mahmoud Abbas, is widely perceived as ineffective and corrupt, with 92 percent of West Bank Palestinians surveyed expressing a desire for him to resign. The rise in support for Hamas’s more militant approach may be attributed to the recent wave of violence and attacks by Jewish settlers against Palestinian residents. The failure of Israeli authorities to address these incidents has further fueled resentment and increased sympathy for Hamas.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has strained relations between Israel and its traditional allies, including the United States. Although President Joe Biden has reiterated Israel’s right to self-defense, he has also urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to minimize civilian casualties. Biden’s administration has expressed concerns that international support for Israel may wane if the conflict prolongs. Tensions have even been evident within the United States, with some lawmakers publicly criticizing Netanyahu’s handling of the conflict.

As Israel remains steadfast in its military approach, questions arise about the feasibility of its objectives. Despite Netanyahu’s declaration to eliminate Hamas, release hostages, dismantle Hamas’s military capabilities, and end its rule in Gaza, there is no clear strategy for achieving these goals without causing further loss of civilian lives. Additionally, diverging views on a two-state solution between Biden and Netanyahu further complicate the prospects for a peaceful settlement.

In conclusion, the poll indicates a concerning rise in support for Hamas among Palestinians in the West Bank. Israel’s military actions, although aimed at weakening Hamas, may unintentionally be strengthening the group’s influence. The conflict has strained international relationships and created uncertainties about achieving a peaceful resolution. The complex dynamics surrounding the situation emphasize the need for dialogue and effective diplomacy to prevent further escalation of tensions.

FAQ

What is Hamas?

Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that aims to establish an Islamic state in the region and resist Israeli occupation.

What is the West Bank?

The West Bank is a landlocked territory in the Middle East, bordered by Israel to the west and Jordan to the east. It is home to a significant Palestinian population and has been a focal point of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

What is Fatah?

Fatah is a Palestinian political party that governs the Palestinian Authority, which has jurisdiction over parts of the West Bank. Fatah has historically advocated for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the recognition of Israel’s right to exist.

What is the two-state solution?

The two-state solution is a proposed framework for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which envisions the creation of two separate states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security.

(Source: Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research – www.pcpsr.org)