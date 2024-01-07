Amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, there has been a growing consensus among Iranian and Arab pundits that Israel is not achieving victory. However, a closer examination of the situation reveals encouraging trends that suggest Israel is indeed gaining an advantage over its enemies.

One notable development is the targeted killings of top Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hamas, and Hezbollah officers by Israel. These operations have not only dealt significant blows to the leadership of these groups but have also disrupted their public activities, as funerals and eulogies consume their attention. The recent comments by Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah regarding mass emigration from Israel can be seen as a testament to the impact of these targeted strikes.

Israel’s successful operations include the assassination of IRGC’s Syria viceroy, Razi Mousavi, as well as the elimination of numerous senior Hamas leaders in Gaza. These actions have prompted reactions from Iran and its allies, such as threats of an “all-out war” and missile strikes targeting densely populated areas in Israel. However, these threats appear hollow, as Nasrallah himself acknowledges that Israel is not solely responsible for the escalation.

It is important to note that Israel’s superiority is not solely rooted in its military power. Nasrallah himself attributes Israel’s perceived strength to American support and military aid. The relative weakness of Iran and its allies becomes evident when considering their reliance on unconventional means, such as threatening missile attacks, as they recognize their conventional military capabilities cannot match Israel’s.

Despite the ongoing conflict, Israel’s progress in Gaza is becoming increasingly clear. Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza, still has prominent leaders at large, including its chief Yahya Sinwar. Moreover, rocket attacks from Gaza into Israel persist, indicating a functioning command and control structure within Hamas. However, the frequency of these rocket launches suggests that Hamas has been significantly weakened.

Israel’s success can also be observed through its destruction of Hamas tunnels and the territory it has regained from the Palestinian militia. While the Gaza war is far from over, these trends indicate that Israel continues to erode Hamas’ capabilities. This success has even led Israel to consider the possibility of opening another front with Hezbollah in the north if necessary.

To ensure a meaningful victory, Israel must shift its focus from military operations to diplomatic efforts. By involving Arab and Palestinian partners in peace-building initiatives, Israel can transform Gaza into a region of prosperity rather than a terrorist stronghold. This approach aligns with Israel’s long-term interests and demonstrates a commitment to sustainable peace in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How is Israel gaining an advantage in Gaza?

A: Israel has been targeting and eliminating high-ranking officers from groups like the IRGC, Hamas, and Hezbollah, severely impacting their leadership structure and public activities. This has disrupted the enemies’ ability to operate effectively.

Q: Are threats of an “all-out war” credible?

A: The threats of an “all-out war” should be taken with caution. They appear to be hollow, as even Nasrallah himself acknowledges that Israel is not solely responsible for the escalation. Iran and its allies recognize that their conventional military power cannot match Israel’s.

Q: Is Hamas still capable of launching rocket attacks?

A: While Hamas continues to launch rocket attacks into Israel, the frequency of these attacks suggests a weakening of their capabilities. Israel’s destruction of Hamas tunnels and regained territory in Gaza further demonstrate their progress in eroding Hamas’ strength.

Q: What should Israel’s focus be going forward?

A: Israel should shift its focus from military operations to diplomatic efforts. By involving Arab and Palestinian partners, Israel can work towards peace and prosperity in Gaza, dispelling the notion of it being a terrorist stronghold.

(Note: This article is a work of fiction and does not reflect real-world events or perspectives.)