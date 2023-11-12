Is India Shifting Towards a New Identity as Bharat?

NEW DELHI, Sept 6 – The recent controversy surrounding Indian President Droupadi Murmu’s use of “President of Bharat” in invites for a G20 dinner has sparked speculation about a potential name change for the country. While invitations from Indian constitutional bodies have traditionally referred to India in English and Bharat in Hindi, the use of Bharat in English text has raised eyebrows.

Instead of commenting on the issue, an official at the president’s office remained silent. Nonetheless, the Hindu-nationalist ideology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, coupled with its emphasis on increased use of the Hindi language, has led critics to believe that an official name change may be on the horizon. Under Modi’s leadership, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has already been altering colonial names of towns and cities, as it strives to steer India away from its perceived colonial mindset.

The country is officially referred to as India in English while being known as Bharat, Bharata, and Hindustan in Indian languages. The Indian constitution, in its English version, begins with “We, the people of India…” and goes on to mention “India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States” in its first section. In Hindi, the constitution uses Bharat instead of India except for the portion that defines the country’s names, stating in Hindi, “Bharat, that is India, shall be a Union of States.” It is important to note that officially changing India’s name to Bharat would require a constitutional amendment, which would need to be ratified by a two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament.

Given recent events, some speculate that the government may be considering an official name change. The controversy arose shortly after the announcement of a special session of parliament, leading to unverified reports that the issue may be on the agenda. Though there is no official confirmation, members of the BJP and the government have expressed their support for Bharat as the primary name of the country. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent organization of the BJP, has consistently advocated for Bharat as the country’s name. However, a government spokesperson declined to comment when approached.

Both India and Bharat have historical roots that span over two millennia. While proponents of the name Bharat argue that “India” was imposed by British colonizers, historians contend that the name predates colonial rule by centuries. The term “India” originates from the river Indus, known as Sindhu in Sanskrit. Even before Alexander the Great’s Indian campaign in the 3rd century BCE, travelers from distant lands like Greece identified the region southeast of the Indus River as India. On the other hand, the name Bharat is much older, appearing in ancient Indian scriptures. However, some experts believe that it represented a socio-cultural identity rather than a geographical reference.

It remains to be seen whether the government will officially change the country’s name. The controversy surrounding President Murmu’s invites opens up the possibility of a broader discussion on India’s identity. As the debate unfolds, the country’s path forward will inevitably be shaped by its history, ideology, and the willingness of its lawmakers to revisit constitutional amendments.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the controversy about India’s name?

A: The controversy emerged when Indian President Droupadi Murmu used the term “President of Bharat” in English-language invites for a G20 dinner, deviating from the convention of using India in English and Bharat in Hindi.

Q: Is there an official name for the country?

A: In English, the country is officially called India, while in Indian languages, it is also known as Bharat, Bharata, and Hindustan.

Q: Will the government officially change the name?

A: While there is no confirmation, the timing of the controversy, along with recent political developments, has led to speculations that the government may consider a name change. However, a constitutional amendment would be required, needing a two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament.

Q: What is the history behind both names?

A: The name India originates from the river Indus, known as Sindhu in Sanskrit. It has been used to identify the region since ancient times. Bharat, on the other hand, is an even older term found in ancient Indian scriptures and represents a socio-cultural identity.

